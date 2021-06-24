Jake Paul calls out KSI for “immediately jumping” to fight Austin Broom instead of him

Following speculation about an upcoming fight between KSI and Austin McBroom, Jake Paul took to Twitter on June 23rd to call the British YouTuber out for avoiding a match with him.
Jake has turned to the world of boxing like his brother Logan Paul after years of stirring up controversy on YouTube. In 2018, the content creator first appeared as an undercard for Logan Paul's fight against fellow YouTuber KSI, then went off to fight Ben Askren and AnEsonGib as well.
With a record of three wins by knockout and 0 losses, Jake Paul has shocked the YouTube community with his boxing skills, unlike his older brother.
Jake Paul calls out KSI but is proven wrong
Jake Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to mock KSI for "immediately jumping" to fight Austin McBroom instead of boxing him.
However, KSI clapped back and tweeted out a video of the younger Paul brother openly claiming in an old video that he did not want to fight KSI.
In the video, Jake is seen and heard turning down the fight after KSI asked him for a definite answer. He said:
"No, I'm a p***y. I'm not boxing you, KSI."
Fans troll Jake Paul after getting exposed
After Jake was exposed, fans took to the comments of his tweet to mock him, telling him to not "get brave".
Meanwhile, others called him out for not having fought a current professional boxer, as neither of the three opponents he won against were active fighters.
Some, however, told Jake to "sit down" after Logan had been spotted in England allegedly filming with the Sidemen, a group KSI is a part of.
Jake Paul has yet to respond to KSI's tweet exposing him, however fans are certain the former was definitely embarrassed.
