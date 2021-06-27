Jake Paul shades Austin McBroom for not paying “YouTubers vs TikTokers” participants, compares him to Fyre Festival creator

Jake Paul recently took to Twitter to shade Austin McBroom for allegedly failing to pay every participant from the Social Gloves boxing event. Additionally, McBroom has been exposed as being the majority owner of the company.

29-year-old McBroom shocked the internet when public records claimed that he was the CEO of Social Gloves - the company that hosted the Battle of the Platforms, aka the "YouTubers vs TikTokers" event from June 12th.

The company has allegedly failed to make payments to boxers such as Vinnie Hacker, hosts such as Fouseytube, and many others. Despite having responded claiming to be "working tirelessly" to get every participant paid, fans still noted how sketchy the company seemed to be acting.

When the public found out that McBroom was CEO, fear ran among influencers as the YouTuber had previously been called out for scamming.

not austin mcbroom owning most of social gloves and then everyone being surprised people aren’t getting paid 💀 — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 26, 2021

Jake Paul compares Austin McBroom to Billy McFarland

On Saturday morning, Paul posted a side-by-side photo of YouTuber McBroom and Billy McFarland, the creator of the infamous Fyre Festival.

spot the difference pic.twitter.com/OGnaK5mgP6 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 26, 2021

The 2017 Fyre festival was a fraudulently planned "luxury" music experience, with tickets ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. Furthermore, it was falsely advertised by famous supermodels such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid, who were all shown to be fabulously partying on the island of the Bahamas.

As attendees purchased tickets and traveled out to the event, they were met with underwhelming accommodations. The festival featured dirty tents, cheese sandwiches as meals, and luggage tossed into the parking lot.

The event was such a disaster that Netflix ended up filming a two-part documentary on it.

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV(It’s real. I made it up) (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Many, including Paul, began to notice similarities in event outcomes between the Fyre Festival and the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

Considering that fans have expressed their disappointment with the venue's seating and both fighters and artists claiming not to be paid, McBroom's event has slowly been deemed a disaster.

Just a day earlier, Paul had tweeted out another message shading McBroom, who has garnered millions of followers for the ACE Family channel on YouTube.

Followers don’t = PPV buys — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 25, 2021

Battle of The Platforms 2

McBroom announced on June 19th that the Battle of The Platforms boxing event was coming back for a second round.

In an ACE Family video titled, "This Is What Really Happened!!!," McBroom briefly explained to his fans what went on behind the scenes of the event, as well as how emotional he became after winning his fight against Bryce Hall.

Before the video ended, the ACE Family patriarch showed a five-second promotion for the upcoming Battle of The Platforms 2.

However, after bankruptcy rumors surrounding Social Gloves, many are unsure whether the second part of the boxing event will still be taking place.

McBroom has since clapped back at Tana Mongeau but not Paul, who previously also called him out for cheating on his wife, Catherine Paiz.

