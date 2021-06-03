James Charles accused of allegedly "stealing" TikToker's boyfriend, fans come to his defense

In a now-deleted video, a TikToker accused James Charles of allegedly "stealing" her boyfriend two years ago. This time around, fans seemed to come to the YouTuber's defense, blaming the boyfriend for cheating.

Earlier this year, multiple grooming allegations were leveled against YouTuber and beauty guru James Charles. Boys of different ages have spoken out against James, accusing him of "underage grooming". To add, James is currently undergoing a lawsuit from his former producer for "wrongful termination".

Due to all of the hate, James went on a social media hiatus, only to briefly return twice to explain his lawsuit and flaunt his birthday celebration.

Also read: 5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks

James Charles "steals" boyfriend

According to small TikToker Morgan Robb, James Charles allegedly flirted with her boyfriend on Tinder two years ago.

Despite the news coming out later on, fans were not shocked as this would've been James' 15th or more accusation. Friends of Morgan commented saying that her boyfriend must have been 15 years old, further adding to the speculation of when James Charles started allegedly grooming teen boys.

However, it has not been confirmed how old her ex-boyfriend was at the time.

In the now-deleted TikTok video, Morgan showed someone filming her then-boyfriend opening a Snapchat from James Charles.

Morgan Robb shares her James Charles experience with TikTok (Image via Twitter)

She then plays a video of her ex-boyfriend opening a snapchat from James Charles (Image via Twitter)

In the TikTok, James sent the boy a selfie and captioned it, "Omg you're so sweet".

Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter

Fans blame the boyfriend instead of James Charles

Given that they had met on Tinder, a dating app to meet single people, Twitter users defended James on this particular situation.

People tweeted that her boyfriend would have left her anyway, considering he was cheating on her regardless of who it was with.

her boyfriend was on tinder he’s fair game — mommy (@blushingbxtch) June 2, 2021

i mean, if he wasn’t a minor, shouldn’t we blame the bf for cheating 😭 or does power dynamic excuse cheating lol idk these days — wat ☻ (@crckheadhrs) June 3, 2021

…….he met someone on tinder. who tf cares. — 👨🏻‍⚖️rates gay captions (@baby_daddy_bill) June 3, 2021

If her boyfriend was on tinder, then he was already leaving…. No one stole him sweety — bllaahhhh (@Shannafrenchfry) June 3, 2021

Was he really hers if he was on tinder tho 💀 — Denim Chicken 💗💛💙 (@KittySnac) June 3, 2021

I mean... you can’t and can really blame James cause her bf was probably already cheating since he was on tinder. He was pretty much fair game🤭🤚🏽 — semibadsemilazychick🖤 (@DriiyahP) June 3, 2021

Your significant other would have cheated if he's on twt anyway. But with a famous person must suck because you have to be reminded all the time when u see their name online — just wasting time (@WinterHalo2) June 3, 2021

Another incident in which James Dickinson was caught harassing someone's boyfriend.



But he's "desperate", right? — Timothy, The Vaxxed Homo #BLM #TeamBidenHarris (@ncanarchist) June 3, 2021

The boyfriend was on tinder. He wasn’t hers. — bllaahhhh (@Shannafrenchfry) June 3, 2021

Some even called Morgan a "clout chaser", implying that she had only posted this two years later to profit off the current allegations against James Charles.

So...her boyfriend was ON TINDER looking to cheat on her and she posted it?! What a dumbass she is. Trying to clout chase FAILED — Kristina (@kg0206) June 3, 2021

Maybe her boyfriend shouldn't be in tinder? — Moughith Lh (@m0ughith) June 3, 2021

Fans are waiting to see if James Charles will briefly return for a third time to address the controversy, however, others see it as unlikely since Morgan has already taken down the video.

Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul

Edited by david.benjamin