James Charles accused of allegedly "stealing" TikToker's boyfriend, fans come to his defense

In a now-deleted video, a TikToker accused James Charles of allegedly "stealing" her boyfriend two years ago. This time around, fans seemed to come to the YouTuber's defense, blaming the boyfriend for cheating.
Earlier this year, multiple grooming allegations were leveled against YouTuber and beauty guru James Charles. Boys of different ages have spoken out against James, accusing him of "underage grooming". To add, James is currently undergoing a lawsuit from his former producer for "wrongful termination".
Due to all of the hate, James went on a social media hiatus, only to briefly return twice to explain his lawsuit and flaunt his birthday celebration.
James Charles "steals" boyfriend
According to small TikToker Morgan Robb, James Charles allegedly flirted with her boyfriend on Tinder two years ago.
Despite the news coming out later on, fans were not shocked as this would've been James' 15th or more accusation. Friends of Morgan commented saying that her boyfriend must have been 15 years old, further adding to the speculation of when James Charles started allegedly grooming teen boys.
However, it has not been confirmed how old her ex-boyfriend was at the time.
In the now-deleted TikTok video, Morgan showed someone filming her then-boyfriend opening a Snapchat from James Charles.
In the TikTok, James sent the boy a selfie and captioned it, "Omg you're so sweet".
Fans blame the boyfriend instead of James Charles
Given that they had met on Tinder, a dating app to meet single people, Twitter users defended James on this particular situation.
People tweeted that her boyfriend would have left her anyway, considering he was cheating on her regardless of who it was with.
Some even called Morgan a "clout chaser", implying that she had only posted this two years later to profit off the current allegations against James Charles.
Fans are waiting to see if James Charles will briefly return for a third time to address the controversy, however, others see it as unlikely since Morgan has already taken down the video.
