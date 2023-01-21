Jane's Addiction Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

In exciting news for Jane's Addiction fans, the band has confirmed that they'll be having a tour beginning in March this year. The band is set to play in various cities across the West Coast before their three Lollapalooza performances in South America later that month.

Presale tickets for the upcoming tour were made available starting January 19 at 10 am local time, via the Ticketmaster website.

The General Sale for Tickets to Jane’s Addiction tour will begin on January 20 at 10 am local time on the Ticketmaster website. No presale password is important for the general sale. Fans can also purchase tickets on StubHub.

Jane's Addiction Tour 2023: When and where are they playing

The tour will begin in Bakersfield, CA, on March 5 at the Mechanics Bank Theater.

The band will then perform in Tucson's Rialto Theatre, the Hollywood Palladium in LA, Las Vegas' Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan, and finally, the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno.

Here are the dates and venues for Jane’s Addiction’s 2023 Tour.

March 05, 2023, Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

March 07, 2023, Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

March 09, 2023, Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

March 11, 2023, Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

March 12, 2023, Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

All of these tour performances will take place before their March Lollapalooza shows in South America. the dates for which are as follows:

March 18, 2023, Buenos Aires, AR - Lollapalooza Argentina

March 19, 2023, Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza Chile

March 25, 2023, São Paulo, BR - Lollapalooza, Brazil

More on Jane' Addiction

The band's brief description on the Ticketmaster website reads as follows:

"Jane's Addiction are alt-rock legends for a reason, and their fun and freaky live performances are a can't-miss experience for any alt-rock fan worth their salt."

In 2022, Jane’s Addiction saw the return of their bassist Eric Avery for their tour with the Smashing Pumpkins. Guitarist Dave Navarro couldn't take part in the band's performances at the time as he was recovering from COVID. Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen then joined as a guitarist for the tour.

It is not yet confirmed if Navarro will be joining the March lineup.

Jane's Addiction was founded by Farrell and Avery after the disintegration of Farrell's previous band, Psi Com. The band's first release was a self-titled live album in 1987, which caught the attention of Warner Bros. Records.

Jane's Addiction's first two studio albums, Nothing's Shocking (1988) and Ritual de lo Habitual (1990) led to them becoming icons of what Farrell described as the Alternative Nation.

The Jane's Addiction's first farewell tour in 1991 launched the very first Lollapalooza, which has now become one of the most popular alternative rock festivals in the world.

Poll : 0 votes