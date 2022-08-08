JANNABI's Choi Jung-hoon apologizes for comments made at the 2022 Pentaport Rock Festival

South Korean indie rock band JANNABI's current active member Choi Jung-hoon issued an official apology for the band's conduct at the 2022 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival held on August 6. A day later, on August 7, the singer apologized for the inconvenience caused by his “careless words” to the other performers and their fans.

The band member was embroiled in a behavior controversy where many people accused him of being rude to other performing artists. In response, The Take My Hand crooner posted an apology and assured that the band will be more careful in choosing the right words to convey their message henceforth:

“Standing up on the stage we dreamed of and in front of a wonderful audience, we couldn't overcome the excitement and caused inconvenience to other bands and fans with careless words. The intention was never meant that way, but we didn't realize it could be seen that way. We will be careful not to make such a mistake in the future. Thank you for joining us!”

What did JANNABI's Choi Jung-hoon say at the 2022 Pentaport Rock Festival?

JANNABI, a popular indie rock band, was among the many performers who were confirmed to participate at the 2022 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival. The lineup for the festival included Nell, Vampire Weekend, JAURIM, Japanese Breakfast and more. US rock band Vampire Weekend was scheduled as the headliner of the festival and were scheduled to perform after JANNABI.

As per allkpop, several South Korean netizens criticized JANNABI's Choi Jung-hoon for his comments. It was all good until the vocalist reminisced about the group's humble start, which is when things started going downhill. Choi Jung-hoon reportedly said:

“We started off in 2017 as the Pentaport super rookies, and we were the very first act on the tiniest stage. But little by little, we made it all the way here. The hurdle was not too far away… We don't even know who the next band is… Go home now, everyone. We're going to play [our song] 'Come Back Home,' and then we're going to leave.”

Some even claimed that JANNABI performed an unscheduled encore which delayed the upcoming artist - Vampire Weekend.

JANNABI is currently made up of three members. However, Kim Do-hyung, the band's guitarist, enlisted in the military in June 2020 and Jang Kyung-joon, the bassist, enlisted in January 2021. Lead singer Choi Jung-hoon continues to promote the band with his solo activities.

The 2022 Pentaport Rock Festival returned offline after two years, had a BTS member in attendance

The Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival is one of South Korea’s biggest rock festivals. While it includes other genres such as folk and emo music, it majorly focuses on rock and electronic music. This year, the festival also had a BTS member among the audience.

On August 7, BTS’ leader RM posted photos of him sitting on the lawn of the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park with the Incheon Pentaport stage in full glory in front of him. He also posted another picture with the alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger, who are known to be close friends with the BTS leader.

The news of the festival returning with an offline stage also made headlines since it was conducted online for the last two years due to the pandemic. The festival was held from August 5 to 7, 2022.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal