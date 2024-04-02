Jenn Tran's Bachelorette season to be not filmed at the Bachelor Mansion

Recently, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 29, 2024, Jenn Tran, the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21, revealed the new installment won't be filmed at the Bachelor mansion.

"I think what I've been trying to tell myself [is I'm the] first Asian Bachelorette, first PA student, we're really breaking the mold this season. I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold... I'm gonna bless it with some really good vibes." She said.

It was confirmed that Jenn Tran's Bachelorette season will be filmed at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

Previously The Bachelorette seasons had been filmed in the famous 'Bachelor" Mansion in California aside from the Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's seasons.

Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season 21 will be filmed at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana

Jenn Tran, one of the contestants on The Bachelor season 28, was revealed to be The Bachelorette season 21 leading lady on March 25, 2024. The 26-year-old physician assistant student became the first Asian American woman to be the main lead in ABC franchise history.

The Bachelorette season 21's main lead, Jenn Tran, shared that she loves to travel. This season, Jenn and her potential love interests will travel outside the US to countries including Australia and New Zealand.

During her time on The Bachelor season 28, Jenn told Joey Graziadei that Africa is one of the tourist destinations on her bucket list. She said:

“I've always wanted to go to Africa my entire life. I love animals and I would love to go out in the sanctuaries, go on lots of safari rides, all that stuff. So maybe that's in the cards."

The Miami resident made it until only five participants remained. Then she was eliminated and sent home. Now that Jenn gets a second chance at love, fans are excited to see what the new season has in store for them.

Due to Jenn Tran's fun-loving, "bubbly, and compassionate" personality, viewers wanted to see more of her story. As per The Bachelorette's ABC bio, her family background is Vietnamese, and Jenn is bilingual. Her requirements for a suitable partner include someone who is "thoughtful" and "reliable."

"Jenn has had multiple serious relationships but is still looking for a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she's not studying, Jenn loves reading books like "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," paddleboarding, and traveling whenever she has the chance."

In the After the Final Rose episode, the season 21 lead revealed she is looking for a "perfect match" who has a "really big personality" and can have a "cheeky banter" with her. She also expressed gratitude for being given this opportunity, which will inspire many Asian girls.

Growing up, Jenn didn't see much Asian representation in the media except for a few stereotypical roles, so "leading her own love story" is inspirational. As of now, the show's producers have not revealed the premiere date for Jenn's season yet.

Fans can stream The Bachelor season 28 to see Jenn Tran's journey on the show. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu. Viewers can also follow Jenn's official Instagram account, @jenntranx.