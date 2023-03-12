Jeon Do-yeon reigns over the Drama Actor Brand Reputation Index

Jeon Do-yeon has topped the latest edition of the Brand Reputation Index for Drama actors.

The March popularity rankings of K-drama actors were released by the Korea Business Research Institute on March 10.

The sensational actress of Crash Course in Romance has set a lasting impression on viewers from around the globe and dominated the list, surpassing several critically acclaimed actors and popular K-Pop idols such as Jung Kyung-ho and Cha Eun-woo.

The monthly list of the most popular K-drama actors is compiled by the Korean Business Institute based on a scientific compilation and analysis of several components of big data.

The major factors that are considered in the formation of this list include participation, engagement, and community indices of fifty actors who starred in Korean dramas that were broadcast between February 10 and March 10.

Crash Course in Romance, recounts an unexpected love story. The show's protagonist, played by Jeon Do-yeon, is Nam Haeng-sun, a former national athlete who now owns her own side dish restaurant.

She encounters Choi Chi-yeol, a leading educator in Korea's elite private school sector, and an unexpected and welcoming love tale stems from the unlikely meeting of two people who could not be more different from one another.

Co-star Jung Kyung-ho follows Jeon Do-yeon to sweep the Drama Actor Brand Reputation Index

Jeon Do-yeon has stunned the audience with her exceptional acting in the blockbuster show Crash Course in Romance. The star dominated the March edition of Drama Actors Brand Reputation Index with a phenomenal reputation score of 4,367,501. In addition to this, the positive to negative reviews ratio of Do-yeon was a remarkable 84.01% in favor.

The actress's keyword analysis revealed that the words "Nam Haeng-sun," "Jung Kyung-ho," and "ratings" were among the highest-ranking phrases, and the terms "warm," "solid," and "charming" were among her highest-ranking.

Closely following Jeon Do-yeon on the brand reputation index is her co-star and male protagonist of Crash Course in Romance Jung Kyung-ho. The acclaimed star of Hospital Playlist held on to second place in the popularity index with a brand reputation score of 3,381,365. The actor played the role of Choi Chi-yeol, the best private tutor in the private education sector of South Korea.

Closing the top three of the drama actors' brand reputation index is Taxi Driver 2’s actor Lee Je-hoon. The star, who donned the role of the protagonist Kim Do-gi, achieved a brand reputation score of 2,605,464.

Taxi Driver is a K-drama that is based on a popular webtoon of the same name and tells the tale of a vigilante taxi driver gang called the "Rainbow Transportation Team." This group's mission is to aid those who have been wronged by others and to rid the city of crime.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo also featured in the brand reputation index in fourth place with a reputation score of 2,387,194.

