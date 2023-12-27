“Jesus. Prayers up”: Michael Bolton sparks concerns after looking frail at Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade

Fans were left worried after Michael Bolton's performance at the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade on December 25. Many fans pointed out that the singer looked "frail" and sickly.

Michael closed the broadcast with his rendition of Joy of the World. The singer wore a white suit jacket with black pants and was accompanied by band members and backup singers.

Thee 70-year-old singer's Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade appearance sparked concern among fans online, who took to X to share their take on the same. One fan tweeted:

A fan prays for Michael's health (image via @MarquezG on X)

Earlier, on December 17, Michael Bolton had postponed his holiday performance at Mohegan Sun. According to Mohegan Sun, the cancellation was due to Bolton facing some illness; however, the kind of illness wasn't specified.

Earlier in 2019, the singer took to X to announce the cancellation of his Finland show.

"My dear fans in Finland, it is with a heavy heart that, under doctors' orders, I will be unable to perform at my show in Oulu on Friday due to illness. I struggled through the show in Tampere and have been ordered to rest and get treatment."

The 71-year-old singer canceled a concert in October 2021 due to an illness. Some fans wondered if Bolton was suffering from Parkinson's disease. However, the singer personally hasn't addressed these health-related comments.

"It's sad they put him up there": Fans concerned by Michael Bolton's recent appearance

Viewers watching the Christmas Day Parade expressed concerns over Michael Bolton's performances. Netizens took to social media to point out that Bolton looked ill and that he didn't move much during the performance.

Other users also pointed out that Bolton looked like Joe Biden with a blank look on his face. Some got nostalgic as they pointed out that the singer was aging and that the parade showed less of him as compared to other artists.

Others pointed out that Bolton looked ill (image via @gbcyvr on X)

Michael Bolton has been a household name since the 1970s, with iconic songs like When a Man Loves a Woman and How Am I Supposed to Live Without You. He is known to sing in a ballad style.

However, in recent times, as he has grown older, Bolton has stepped away from the spotlight. Although he performs frequently, he hasn't released any new songs, re-released new versions of his classics, or made appearances on reality music TV shows such as the American Song Contest. In 2021, he guest-starred in season 6 of The Masked Singer as "Skunk".

Julianne Hough and her brother, Derek, hosted this year's Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade. The parade brought nostalgia to many viewers by featuring old clips of performances from artists like Gwen Stefani and NSYNC and pre-recorded productions from Ariana DeBose and Iam Tongi.

Meg Donnelly, Chrissy Metz, and Mickey Gouton were among the few others in attendance.