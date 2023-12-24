“That’s one way to raise approval ratings”: President Joe Biden issuing federal pardons to marijuana use nationwide sparks wild reactions online

In an effort to address racial disparities in the legal system, President Joe Biden announced on Friday, December 22, that he is pardoning thousands of people who were found guilty of using and possessing marijuana on federal lands, in Washington, D.C., and in the District of Columbia.

The pardon is available to all US citizens and lawful permanent residents who possess marijuana for personal use, as well as to individuals who have been convicted of similar federal offenses.

However, once the news about Joe Biden's recent action was made viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @SaycheeseDGTL, it gained traction. Internet users took to the comment section of the post to leave hilarious remarks. One user tweeted that Biden was doing this to "raise his approval ratings."

Netizens react as President Joe Biden issues pardon to marijuana users in the USA

Three days before Christmas, Joe Biden announced the pardons, which the White House has stated will be available to thousands of people with convictions from both federal and district courts.

The president is also pardoning 11 individuals "who are serving disproportionately long sentences for non-violent drug offenses," according to a report by the Associated Press on Friday, December 22. In a statement, Biden went on to say that if the same charges had been brought against any of these people now, they "would have been eligible to receive significantly lower sentences."

The current U.S. President declared that his efforts will contribute to making the "promise of equal justice a reality." He further stated that,

"Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we right these wrongs."

The order also states the list of reasons for pardons. People were pardoned for simple possession of marijuana under a single criminal code in the previous round. The pardons granted by Joe Biden on Friday cover a number of other criminal acts, such as even attempted simple possession.

However, it does not apply to anyone who has been imprisoned for selling marijuana, which is prohibited by federal law, or for other marijuana-related offenses, including operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs. In such cases, the Department of Justice must be contacted in order to obtain the documentation for a pardon.

Additionally, Biden also advised the governors to reevaluate their strategy towards state-level marijuana criminalization. As per the White House, Biden said,

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the use or possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either. That’s why I continue to urge Governors to do the same with regard to state offenses and applaud those who have since taken action."

Once the information was shared on X by Say cheese DGTL, internet users flocked to the comment section of the post and reacted humorously.

Only marijuana is covered by Joe Biden's directive. The drug is still classified as a prohibited narcotic under federal law, even if it has been decriminalized or legalized in numerous states for some or all purposes.

Biden granted a pardon similar to this one last year, while pledging new improvements. The declaration this year went one step further and pardoned everyone for ordinary marijuana possession or use.