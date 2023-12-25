How to watch 2023 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade? Streaming details, platforms, and more

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is one of the most popular Christmas Day shows aired on television. If you like to stay in during the Holidays and enjoy a cozy time with family and friends, then the Disney Christmas Day Parade is one of the best shows to catch and get into the thick of the yuletide spirits.

This year, everyone's favorite Disney characters will be making appearances and performing amazing Christmas shows for the whole family to enjoy. In addition, several celebrities will attend this thrilling event on Monday, December 25, at 10 am ET on ABC.

The 2023 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will air on the ABC Channel

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration (image via Getty)

The 2023 Disney Christmas Day Parade, officially known as the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, will air on the ABC Channel on Christmas Day, i.e., December 25, at 10 am ET/9 am PT. It will run till 12 am ET/11 am PT. You can watch the Walt Disney World Christmas Parade on television by contacting your local ABC station. It is broadcast from Orlando, Florida.

The show can also be streamed on Disney+ for viewers who have a subscription to the streaming service. Here are the exact details of the streaming services where you can watch the 2023 Disney Christmas Day Parade:

Fubo - Viewers can subscribe before the year's end and enjoy Fubo free for seven days, followed by $20 off for the first month. Plans for the service start at $54.99/month ($74.99/month afterward). Viewers can stream over 100 channels of shows, sports, news, and more.

- Viewers can subscribe before the year's end and enjoy Fubo free for seven days, followed by $20 off for the first month. Plans for the service start at $54.99/month ($74.99/month afterward). Viewers can stream over 100 channels of shows, sports, news, and more. Disney+ - Viewers can subscribe to the service for $7.99/month ($13.99/month ad-free). Viewers can subscribe and enjoy Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and more. There is also an option to unlock either a Hulu and Disney+ duo for $9.99/month or a Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ trio for $14.99/month.

- Viewers can subscribe to the service for $7.99/month ($13.99/month ad-free). Viewers can subscribe and enjoy Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and more. There is also an option to unlock either a Hulu and Disney+ duo for $9.99/month or a Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ trio for $14.99/month. DIRECTV Stream- Viewers can also opt for this service to stream the Parade. With plans starting at $69.98/month for two months (limited-time offer), subscribers of DIRECTV Stream can enjoy 75+ channels and access numerous entertainment add-ons.

More about the 2023 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The 2023 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade inside Disney World is the 40th edition of the Christmas Day show from Disney. Dancing with the Stars siblings Derek and Julianne Hough will return to host the special event for Disney. Recorded in early November, the Christmas Day parade event at Disney will be co-hosted by Mickey Guyton from Disney World in Orlando and ABC's Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer from Disneyland Resort in California.

This year's event will showcase famous Disney characters at the theme parks in Florida and California. Michael Bolton, Meg Donnelly, Ariana DeBose, Chrissy Metz, The Smashing Pumpkins, Iam Tongi, the Broadway and North American tour cast of Disney's Aladdin, and Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are also slated to perform musical numbers.

There will also be a look back at past holiday parade performances from NSYNC, Gwen Stefani, and Mary J. Blige (featuring David Foster).

Stay tuned for one of the best Christmas Day shows on television as the 2023 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will stream on ABC and Disney+ from 10 am ET/9 am PT today!