Disney Hollywood Studios Christmas Party: Dates, time, ticket prices, and everything to know

On Thursday, June 15, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, announced a new event called Jollywood Nights for the Christmas holidays this year. This jamboree will be a specially ticketed event with limited capacity and will be held at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The party will run on 10 select nights and will start at 8:30 pm and continue till 12:30 am. Ticket holders will be admitted to the Hollywood Studios theme park as early as around 7 pm on the valid date printed on their tickets.

The special-themed Christmas party is to take place throughout November and December. In November, the event will be held on the following dates - 11, 18, 20, 27, and 29. On the other hand, the December dates for the event are 4, 6, 16, 18, and 20.

For the ongoing resort hotel bookings, tickets will go on sale on June 29, and for the general public, the tickets will be available from July 6 onwards. The purchasing of tickets will be done through the theme park’s official website. The tickets will range between $159 and $199 for guests aged 10 and above. Moreover, Disney Vacation Club members and annual passholders will get a discount of $10 per ticket.

What to expect at Disney's Jollywood Night?

The theme park wrote on their blog on Thursday that this event will bring a holiday vibe to the guests, which they have never experienced before. The blog read:

“Get ready to dress in your holiday glam best or festive flair, dance the night away to merry mashups, indulge in divine treats and bubbling spirits, and snap selfies with iconic characters during this new festive event.”

Guests will be welcomed with sparkling decorations, sounds of classic holidays songs topped with modern beats, decadent dishes, and craft cocktails, and many more. The entertainment resort is calling the event a “glam galore.”

The holiday vibes can be felt throughout Disney's Hollywood Studios, where entertainment areas will be designed based of different genres. The Commissary Lane will hold a lively Latin Street Fair.

At the Theater of the Stars, Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog will host an all-new stage show featuring special guest appearances by Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Tiana, and Belle. A spirited sing-along will be hosted at the Hyperion Theater.

The Hollywood Brown Derby will have a jazz lounge at their eatery, while the Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard will organize an other-worldly soiree. The night-time show, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!,” will be jamp-packed with music, special effects, state-of-the-art projections, and fireworks.

Some of the rides will avail after-hour access to guests at the Jollywood Night. Ticket holders to the event can enjoy rides and coasters like Rock N’ ROller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Slinky Dog Dash, Millennium Falcon Sumgglers Run, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. During the Jollywood Nights, the Star Wars: Rise of Resistance will hold a virtual queue.

However, it is to be noted that the Disney Jollywood Night is not considered an After Hours event. So, it will not offer unlimited popcorn, ice cream, or bottled beverages. Instead, guests at Jollywood Nights can buy several specialty offerings, such as a Mini Funnel Cake or Spicy Korean Chicken. Classic cocktails and other holiday beverages will also be made available for the guests to enjoy throughout the party.

