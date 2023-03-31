Jetson Rogue hoverboards recall: reason, colors, refund information, and all you need to know

Over 53,000 units of 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards are being recalled from across the country by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Jetson Electric Bikes LLC over fire hazard concerns. It is feared that the lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat and catch fire.

Announced on March 30, 2023, the nationwide recall is being initiated after several customers reported that the concerned self-balancing scooters/hoverboards have caught fire and/or erupted into flames. There have been many reports from customers who either found the scooter/hoverboards burning, sparking or melting.

the recalled 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards pose a risk of overheating and fire hazard (Image via CPSC/Jetson Electric Bikes LLC)

As per the recall notice issued by CPSC, Jetson Electric Bikes LLC has received reports of at least two casualties in regards to the recalled 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. The two casualties included a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister, who died from a fire on April 1, 2022 in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.

After subsequent investigations, the Hellertown Borough Fire Marshal found that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooter/hoverboard was the point of origin of the fire. The fire, which later spread from the room of origin to other parts of the house, resulted in the death of the two girls and was also the cause of smoke inhalation injuries to the parents. While there have been other cases of fire related to the hoverboards, no other casualties have been reported as of now.

All you need to know about the 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards recall

The voluntary recall affects nearly 53,000 units of the 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards that were manufactured and distributed across the country by Jetson Electric Bikes LLC of Brooklyn, New York. The recalled scooters/hoverboards that were sold through Target stores across the nation and online at www.target.com have two wheels with light-up hubcaps. All recalled scooters/hoverboards were available in black, blue, red, pink, and purple with a black platform.

Customers may have bought the affected scooters/hoverboards from the nearest Target store or online between August 2018 and June 2019. The affected products were also available at www.ridejetson.com between January 2019 and November 2021. The recalled 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards were sold at varying prices between $100 and $150.

All affected units of the recalled Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards were manufactured between 2018 and 2019. The recalled units have an UL certification label and serial number on the bottom side, but no barcode next to the serial number. The charging port on the recalled unit has three pins and is located to the left of the power button.

the recalled Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards were available at Target stores across the country and online (Image via CPSC/Jetson Electric Bikes LLC)

Customers who may have the recalled Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards in their homes are strictly advised not to charge them or use them anymore. If possible, customers should try to remove the batteries from the recalled scooters/hoverboards and visit http://www.ridejetson.com/rogue-recall.

The website has instructions on how to submit photos of the hoverboard’s serial number, charger, purchase date, and other relevant details that are necessary for a refund. As such, customers with doubts or queries about the recall or the refund can get in touch with Jetson at 800-635-4815 from 10 am to 6 pm ET, Monday to Friday.

Poll : 0 votes