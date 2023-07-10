Ji Chang-wook's Indian fanbase supports Smile Foundation's She Can Fly campaign to honor him on his birthday

Korean actor and Hallyu star Ji Chang-wook celebrated his 36th birthday on July 5 and his Indian fanbase, @jcwloveindia_indianfansark left no stone unturned to ensure that the Healer actor's birthday was celebrated in the best way possible. The actor's Indian fanbase organized various activities to ring his 36th birthday and donated an undisclosed amount to Smile Foundation's She Can Fly campaign, which aims to provide healthcare to 100 girls.

This initiative empowers girls through quality education, vocational training, healthcare, and nutrition while promoting gender equality in society.

The charity act is organized by Janhavi Bharati, the face behind the fanbase 'Ji Chang Wook Love India Indian Fans Ark.' Janhavi Bharati, along with her dedicated team began the page in 2020, and since then, they have made generous donations to various charitable organizations to celebrate the actor's special day.

Ji Chang-wook's Indian fanbase organized a party for 40 underprivileged kids on the occasion of his birthday

Ji Chang-wook's Indian fanbase went the extra mile to ensure that they celebrate his 36th birthday in a meaningful manner. Besides making a generous donation to Smile Foundation's She Can Fly campaign to aid education and healthcare for 100 girls, they also organized a party for 40 underprivileged children. The children were treated to cake, food, and some fun games to make their day and the event memorable.

Although the location of the orphanage where the event was conducted wasn't mentioned, the Suspicious Partner fame actor's Indian fanbase made a video with the hashtag 'Birthday with a Cause.'

The Sound of Magic actor's Indian fanbase also contributed an undisclosed amount to Stray Animal Foundation of India Inc's 'Surgery for accident victims' fund.

Finally, they also named a star in honor of the Healer actor's birthday. They shared a certificate from Name a Star, which read:

“To the brilliant star who illuminates our screens, on your special day, our love for you gleams. Be it further known that this name shall be copyrighted and permanently recorded in the Star Record Book published by Name a Star. With all rights and privileges attended thereto.”

Last year for Ji Chang-wook's 35th birthday, his Indian fanbase bought a square foot of land in Scotland in his name. The piece of land, located in Duror is named after the Suspicious Partner actor and will be conferred with the title "Lord Ji Chang-wook."

Additionally, they also planted 100 trees for the "Trees for Tigers" project on the community lands of Dulara village in the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra. They planted several trees and grew custard apples, lemons, pomegranates, and tamarinds to help the locals who rely on the forest produce for their livelihood.

About Ji Chang-wook's upcoming film Revolver

The talented Hallyu actor will star in the upcoming film Revolver alongside Lim Ji-yeon from The Glory and Jeon Do-yeon of Crash Course in Romance fame. The film is about a former police officer Ha Soo-young (Jeon Do-yeon), who is falsely accused of committing a crime and is jailed for the same. Once released, she is hell-bent on finding out the truth about the case.

Ji Chang-wook is all set to play the role of Andy, a troublemaker who will create problems for Ha Soo-young as she is on her quest for the truth. Finally, Lim Ji-yeon will play the role of Jung Yoon-sun, who joins forces with Ha Soo-young for her own personal agenda. Revolver will be released sometime in 2024.

Poll : 0 votes