Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ bags the record for the biggest 1st year streams for a Korean song in Spotify history

When BTS' Jimin released his debut solo album FACE in March 2024, he must've not expected it to blow off as it has after a year. On March 25, 2024, the official news of the album's co-title track, Like Crazy, having the biggest 1st year as a K-pop song on Spotify was revealed. The song currently stands at 9.67 million streams already in just one year.

It is currently the most streamed solo song by a K-soloist and the 3rd biggest by a K-act of all time in its first year.

Jimin's Like Crazy becomes the biggest 1-year-old K-pop song

Like Crazy by Jimin, the title track of his debut album, FACE, alongside the dynamic Set Me Free Pt. 2, has shattered numerous records in just a year. On March 24, 2024, the album officially completed its one-year journey, and the word "successful" might be an understatement considering the kind of records it has broken.

Out of all the songs, Like Crazy, which was made in Korean and English, has exceeded expectations while breaking record after record and propelling the album's success to a high.

On its anniversary, the song re-entered the Top 25 of Spotify Global Top Songs Chart with 2,416,972 filtered streams a year after its release. It is also the highest-charting song in most countries (28). The song is now nearly 30 million streams away from reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify.

To celebrate the anniversary of the FACE album, fans gathered in high numbers to stream it, marking the achievement of Like Crazy, which has also spent 33 days at #1 on Deezer Top 100 Worldwide, remaining the first and only song by a K-pop act to achieve this on the platform.

K-media (Naver news) itself covered this achievement by saying:

"Celebrating the first anniversary of the release of Jimin's "Like Crazy" and the album "Face," which became the first Korean solo artist to top the Billboard main single chart and set a new milestone in popular music history."

A song at any given time can take years to reach the billion mark since it's such a massive feat to conquer. However, the ARMY fans left no stone unturned in streaming their beloved Jimin's album and making it see heights any other K-pop song has yet to.

As Jimin celebrates this special anniversary in the military, away from the media, the fans are making sure to celebrate it with fanfare worldwide on his behalf. For them, Like Crazy was sure, a revolution that would not triumph over anytime soon.