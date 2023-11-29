“Jimin is the standard”: Internet in awe as BTS’ Jimin’s photos from his visit to Japan CoCo Ichibanya restaurant sparks new trends online

During his visit to Japan, BTS member Jimin took over the internet with his charismatic behavior. While the singer was touring local sites in Tokyo, fans traced to the restaurant he visited to recreate the moments made by the Like Crazy singer.

Fans followed the footsteps of the BTS member in Japan, leading the restaurant he visited to turn into a current hot spot. Many fans shared photos of them wearing similar outfits to the FACE singer while posing at the exact place he sat.

In light of the surging trends sparked by his visit to Japan, ARMYs on social media are enthralled by his charm as they say, “Jimin is the standard ''.

Expand Tweet

“Mimi Land Japan with Jimin”: BTS’ Fans shared their experiences of visiting CoCo Ichibanya

Expand Tweet

BTS member Jimin was spotted leaving Gimpo Airport for his trip to Japan on November 24. Although the details regarding his visit were not disclosed to the public, the singer shared some moments on social media.

On November 25, the Serendipity singer shared a picture on Instagram where he was seen posing at a local eatery, leading to a new trend among Japanese fans. His visit to the restaurant became immensely popular to the point where fans stood in line for hours to sit at the table he sat at.

Fans took to social media to showcase their experiences of visiting CoCo Ichibanya. After standing in long queues, they imitated the Filter singer's pose while dressing up as the singer. They wore black berets and gray sweatshirts, sitting in the same spot.

Fans also carried the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer's beloved BT21 character CHIMMY and other merchandise. This has further demonstrated his enormous impact on Japanese fans. Fans on social media reacted to this trend, expressing their wish to visit the restaurant.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2022, He was named as one of the global ambassadors of the luxurious brand Dior. The singer’s global phenomenon was proved as many BTS fans also dropped in on the Dior pop-up store in Tokyo.

Japanese fans have also collected the Christian Dior Star charm, which is currently in Vogue. Collecting the Dior Stars trend was again influenced by Jimin's visit to the store.

Expand Tweet

BTS members' military enlistment

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC had confirmed that the remaining four members of BTS had initiated the military enlistment process. Following the reports of Korean media outlets, BTS members V and RM are scheduled to enlist on December 11.

Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook are said to begin their military services on December 12. However, the agency has briefly responded to the reports concisely, saying that it would take more work to verify the exact information.