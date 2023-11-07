"JJK liking JJK": Fans go gaga as BTS' Jungkook names Jujutsu Kaisen as his favorite anime

On Tuesday, November 7, BTS' Jungkook held a radio live stream on the group's X account to roll out a listening party for his recently released solo album, GOLDEN.

The idol also took his time to interact with fans and answered several questions.

When one of the fans asked what his favorite anime was, the idol said Jujutsu Kaisen and imitated a dialogue of the anime's main character Gojo.

Fans reacted, as the anime not only has a huge fanbase but people also often put Jungkook and Jujutsu Kaisen together, as they share the same acronym (JJK):

"... jjk liking jjk."

Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook reveals Jujutsu Kaisen as his favorite anime

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series that's illustrated and written by Gege Akutami.

The series first releaased in March 2018 and has had 24 volumes as of October 2023. It showcases the plot of a young boy who swallows a cursed talisman, a demon's finger. As the curse takes over his body, he enters a shaman school to locate the talisman and exorcise himself.

Given its interesting plot and other intriguing aspects, the show has gathered a great fanbase and still continues to attract viewers as it promises exciting episodes in the future.

Among the fandom, there are several ARMYs who can't help but connect the show's name with BTS' Golden Maknae, Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook), given that they share the same acronym.

They were more elated when they realized that Jungkook is also a fan of Jujustu Kaisen. During the recent listening party of his first solo album release, GOLDEN, the idol revealed that his favorite anime was Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans couldn't stop talking about the same.

He followed the response with an imitation of the show's main character, Gojo. The dialogue he imitated is a spell called Domain Expansion, a powerful technique applied by any Jujutsu user.

Apart from naming Jujutsu Kaisen as his favorite anime, the idol also proved himself as a solid anime fan. He confessed that he watched Attack On Titan and also teared up during its finale.

Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer also stand on the list of animes that his idol enjoys. Following this reveal, fans have been over the moon with the collision of their worlds.

In other news, the idol's recently released solo album, GOLDEN, has proven itself as a great sensation with the enthusiastic response it has been gaining from the masses.

The album, which holds 11 songs, presents Standing Next To You as its title track as fans excitedly stream the album, they also eagerly look forward the upcoming promotions and stage performances.

Fans also enjoyed the entirety of the GOLDEN listening party where they listened to the songs on the album while the idol briefed about his thoughts on the same.