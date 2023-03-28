John Wick fans demand new spinoff on Rina Sawayama's Akira

The sensational performance of John Wick: Chapter 4 at the box office has paved the way for a new and third spin-off. While speaking with Collider, co-producer Erica Lee revealed that they are “developing” another project. She added that the announcement will be made “in the next, say, month or two.”

Many speculate that more news on the project will be announced at this year’s CinemaCon. The much-awaited event will take place from April 24 – April 27, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

As soon as the update became public, fans went berserk on Twitter and started making guesses about the mysterious spin-off. Most of the votes went to Rina Sawayama’s character, Akira.

Fan reacting to the update. (Image via Twitter)

Apart from leaving critics impressed, the fourth installment of the film charmed viewers with its exceptionally well-choreographed action sequences, powerful performances, dialogs, stylish sets, and intelligent shots.

This helped the thriller earn $137.5 million across the globe, making it the series’ best opening. Starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role, John Wick: Chapter 4 was directed by Chad Stahelski, his The Matrix franchise stunt double.

John Wick fans suggest other names for potential spinoff on Rina Sawayama's Akira

John Wick: Chapter 4 featured a number of stellar new characters, and Rina Sawayama's Akira, Donnie Yen’s Caine, and Shamier Anderson’s Mr. Nobody/The Tracker left viewers in awe. However, Sawayama's Akira made the maximum impact.

Hence, when Lee mentioned that “another film” was being developed, optimistic fans took to Twitter to demand a spin-off on her. Further, the Marvel-esque post-credit scene (albeit with no “John Wick will return” claim) in Chapter 4 featuring a vengeful Akira and Donnie Yen's Caine gave more hope to fans.

Fans reacting to the update. (Image via Twitter)

Fans reacting to the update. (Image via Twitter)

Fans reacting to the update. (Image via Twitter)

Some wanted the spin-off to be based on Mr. Nobody, Scott Adkins’s Killa Harkan, and Caine.

Fans suggest names. (Image via Twitter)

Lee said Bowery King's character is "really interesting to explore" for potential spin-offs

In a conversation with Screen Rant, Lee pointed out that the characters of the Bowery King (played by Reeves’ The Matrix co-actor Laurence Fishburne) and Akira make for potential spin-offs.

As for the former, she said:

“I think the world of the Bowery King and the Bowery is something that we're really interested in exploring more of. He sort of runs the underground, and it's such an interesting world. How does he get the guns and the boats? He shows up everywhere. He's the leader; he has homeless running the streets and information through pigeons. He's low-tech and analog in a digital world, and he knows everyone and gets everywhere. I think that is something that's really interesting to explore.”

Apart from the yet-to-be-announced spin-off, the franchise already has two spin-offs in the works: The Continental (a 2023 limited series) and Ballerina (a 2024 film). Further, a John Wick 5 is in development as well.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently running in theaters.

