Johnny Depp art collection: Actor raises more than $3 million by selling out all 780 paintings

American actor Johnny Depp garnered over $3 million by selling artwork from his debut art collection, Friends and Heroes.

On July 28, the 59-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to announce that prints of his artwork were going on sale at Castle Fine Art, which owns a bunch of galleries in the United Kingdom.

Within a couple of hours of the announcement, Depp sold 780 prints of his artwork, which were available at 37 of the Castle Fine Art's galleries.

The Friends and Heroes collection depicts four people who inspired the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star. These include Elizabeth Taylor, Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, and Al Pacino.

Of the 780 pieces sold off on July 28, the framed ones were priced at $4,818, while the complete portfolio consisting of all four pictures was priced at $18,237.

As per BBC, describing his passion for art, Johnny Depp said:

"I've always used art to express my feelings. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

The actor further added that his artwork also "reflects on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends, and people I admire."

Johnny Depp "broke the internet" with his artwork sale

As per a press release, Castle Fine Art dubbed Johnny Depp's artistic work "pop art with feeling," which lies at the "intersection of pop art and street art."

The gallery's website further describes the star's work by writing:

“Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him. From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."

The art gallery had been planning to showcase Depp's work for a long time and hopes to continue doing so in the future. During the sale of his artwork, the immense demand of his patrons crashed the gallery's website, causing them to update it on Twitter.

Johnny Depp's artwork sale comes shortly after his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard ended. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Heard over an op-ed article she wrote in 2018 in the Washington Post, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Although she did not name Johnny Depp directly, his lawyers stated that the essay insinuated that it was about the star and asked for financial compensation of "not less than $50 million" for tarnishing his professional image and opportunities.

Heard countersued for $100 million after Depp's lawyers claimed that her allegations were fake. After a six-week heated legal battle in Virginia's Fairfax court, a seven-person jury awarded Depp $10.35 million as compensatory and punitive damages and $2 million to Heard as compensatory but no punitive charges.

