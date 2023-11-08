Jon Snow spinoff series gets an update from HBO CEO

Fans of the hit series Game of Thrones were eagerly waiting for a spinoff series based on the character of Jon Snow, which was reportedly in the works. However, fans will be disappointed to know that the spinoff is still far from ready, as per HBO CEO Casey Bloys.

HBO CEO and chairman Casey Bloys recently stated that the network is far from giving the go-ahead for the rumored Game of Thrones spinoff starring Kit Harington's character. Actually, none of the possible spinoffs of the narrative are.

HBO is still developing the Game of Thrones world. The second season of the first spinoff, House of the Dragon, is scheduled to debut in the early summer of 2024. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a second spinoff based on series creator George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg series, has also received approval.

HBO CEO confirms that a Jon Snow spinoff has not received a "green light" yet

Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO on Jon Snow spinoff (image via Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Last year, rumors about a TV show centered on Kit Harington's character, the Night's Watchman, began to spread. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and actress Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, both confirmed the spinoff was official.

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, it was anticipated that the show would not premiere for some time. However, HBO CEO and chairman Casey Bloys has stated that this is not the case at all. In an interview with TVLine, he said the following:

"I wouldn't say there is anything else in that world that is close to a green light or anything, but we are always working on different scripts and ideas."

Since Jon Snow, also known as Aegon Targaryen, was a beloved character and one of the few to have survived the entire series, it was a wise decision to follow him after the main series concluded. Jon Snow had a strong connection with viewers throughout the entire run of the show, and the disappointing finale of Game of Thrones left fans hoping for something more fulfilling for the One True King.

Fans won't even be able to watch the shows that have been approved for some time because of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the writer's strike, which ended just recently. Delays have definitely had an impact on production. Nevertheless, Bloys claims that The Hedge Knight plans to start filming early in the upcoming year.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys said:

"We always have Game of Thrones scripts in development. We greenlit Dunk and Egg in the spring."

For now, fans will have to wait for the second season of House of Dragons which will likely be released during the summer of 2024.