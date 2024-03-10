Josh Brolin undresses and dips himself in cold water for SNL monologue, fans call it 'chaotic'

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, host Josh Brolin stripped down to his underwear and took a cold plunge during his opening monologue. The 56-year old actor compared hosting an SNL show to "jumping into an ice bath" as he undressed himself. With only his boxer briefs and socks on, Brolin stepped into a tub of cold water as the audience cheered him on.

One fan took to X to share their reaction:

"I'm so glad Josh Brolin's #SNL monologue was appropriately chaotic, as befits someone with his chaotic good alignment."

Josh Brolin stars as Gurney Halleck in the sci-fi fantasy film Dune: Part Two, currently running in theaters worldwide.

Josh Brolin's SNL opening monologue

Third-time SNL host Josh Brolin began his monologue by reminiscing about his past hosting stints. His first time as a host was back in 2008 where Grammy-winning singer Adele appeared as a musical guest.

He then went on to make a joke about Gotye, the musical guest during his 2012 episode, whom he referred to as "just someone that I used to know."

The Avengers: Endgame star also spoke about his poems that made headlines recently. Referring to the poetry he wrote during his time on the Dune: Part Two set, Brolin recited a poem he wrote for co-actor Timothée Chalamet.

A confession about writing a new poem for SNL cast member Kenan Thompson drew laughter from the audience.

Towards the end, Josh Brolin expressed his feelings on hosting SNL:

"There's just nothing like it. You know, I've been doing cold plunges for 20 years... Hosting is like jumping into an ice bath."

As he began to take off his clothes accompanied by the cheering of the audience, Brolin continued:

"It's scary, it's exhilarating... There's just no way to prepare for it. So what you gotta do is just jump right in."

Exclaiming, "Surrender to the discomfort!" Brolin stepped into a tub of cold water before shouting one of his iconic lines as Thanos from the Avengers movie:

"I am inevitable!"

Fan reactions to Josh Brolin's monologue

Josh Brolin's cold plunge during his monologue elicited a host of reactions from fans on social media. Many complimented the actor's figure while others found the speech random and chaotic.

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live is also making headlines for one of its sketches featuring actress Scarlett Johansson as Senator Katie Britt.

Meanwhile, musical guest Ariana Grande made an appearance to promote her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

The full SNL epsiode is available to stream on Peacock.