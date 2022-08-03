Josh Crane GoFundMe raises more than $24,000 after bodybuilder and navy veteran sacrifices his life in heroic rescue attempt

Famous bodybuilder Josh Crane recently died while attempting to save two people from drowning. The incident took place on July 29 at the San Juan rapids in the American River.

Metro Fire of Sacramento reported that Crane spotted two people struggling in the water, and he immediately rushed to help them. However, he lost his life in that process, and his body was recovered the next day beyond the rapids. According to his family, Josh organized a get-together at a river with his friends when some of them were stuck while tubing near the rapids. His sister Jessica revealed,

"There were two females that were stuck on tubes and my brother was on a paddleboard and they were asking for help. So he jumped off his paddleboard, like he would (to) help anybody, and no hesitation, no questions asked, jumped off his paddleboard and jumped in the water and got them out."

Jessica added that her brother was a humble guy, and his close ones knew that he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. She stated that Josh would do anything for anyone. Jessica concluded by saying,

"That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what. That's the biggest thing that gets me is that a great life was cut short. I know he touched a lot of lives, and he made a lot of great friends and people along the way."

GoFundMe page launched for Josh Crane

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Josh Crane's family (Image via joshcrane.fit/Instagram)

Following the death of Josh Crane, a GoFundMe page was launched intending to collect $50,000. The funds are being collected to offer support to Crane's family.

The description states that Crane lost his life while trying to help people on the American River. Crane created a culture of love and inclusion in every aspect of their community during his time at the UC Davis School of Medicine. It continued,

"The presence of his uncompromising and unyielding friendship leaves an immense, everlasting spirit in his wake. As a peer role model, he has inspired cohorts of future physicians to live and practice with compassion to all who are in need."

Josh Crane's survivors include his sister, two nephews, mother, grandmother, and partner. The campaign was launched by Crane's classmates at the UC Davis School of Medicine.

The page has collected an amount of $25,335 so far and more donations are being made.

Everything known about Josh Crane

Josh Crane was studying at the UC Davis School of Medicine. He was also a bodybuilder and participated in the Governor's Cup this year.

Crane's sister stated that he was expected to graduate next year and that he aimed to help as many people as he could. After attending high school, he joined the military and got the opportunity to visit Japan and Camp Pendleton, a west coast base of the United States Marine Corps.

Josh's sister also said that he cut off his hair one day and carried a backpack with 40 pounds of rocks inside it. She said that he would run every day, attempting to lose some weight, in order to join the military after finishing high school.

He enrolled at Chico State University and earned a degree in biology. He then joined the UC Davis Institution as his goal was to pursue internal medicine and help people.

