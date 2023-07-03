"Jun will own this year!!": CARATs affirm as SEVENTEEN Jun releases teasers for digital single PSYCHO

A new teaser from SEVENTEEN Jun a.k.a Wen Junhui's upcoming digital single, PSYCHO, is seismically stirring up waves of excitement in the fandom. The latest MV teaser dropped on July 2, 2023, giving fans some more glimpses at the artist's new project. The new video teases the song further, showing off Jun's dance moves and visuals. The solo single is slated to come out on July 4 at 1 am KST.

The zing in the fandom thanks to the teasers dropped lately, has caused fans to take to their social media handles, admiring the idol. Amidst the incoming appreciation and hype, one fan feels the single will be a massive hit, affirming, "jun will own this year!!"

jj saw svt | jun psycho @wwjnluvr i can feel it pyscho will be a hit HIT and definitely jun will own this year!!



i can feel it pyscho will be a hit HIT and definitely jun will own this year!! https://t.co/OakZGZCN3f

Fans relish the recent teasers revealed for SEVENTEEN Jun's PSYCHO

The latest MV teaser for PSYCHO comes exactly four days after the last, which was released on June 28 and was accompanied by a teaser image of Jun in an all-white fit, holding a red cube.

Since then followed a series of concept posters of the 27-year-old idol which thrilled the CARATs (SEVENTEEN fans) to no end.

Fans are frenzied and have wild reactions to the teasers. Jun's dark, edgy side and apt expressions impressed fans.

One fan talked about his ability to pull off such crazy expressions, dubbing the Dream singer "the emperor of expressions wenjunhui", while another fan has "goosebumps already." One CARAT also praised his "confidence and talent".

haneul @jjunfae



#JUN_PSYCHO



I'm so glad junhui goes for these kinds of concepts cause if anyone can pull it off its the emperor of expressions wenjunhui I'm so glad junhui goes for these kinds of concepts cause if anyone can pull it off its the emperor of expressions wenjunhui#JUN_PSYCHOhttps://t.co/vknlHEZhUF

mingoo @lustforgyusvt



#JUN_PSYCHO



These giving me goosebumps already 🥹 These giving me goosebumps already 🥹#JUN_PSYCHOhttps://t.co/Qs6bqEAJrs

𓍯fae_psycho @Mingyufairylove

My man is not shy shy anymore but full of confidence and talent 🫠🤩 #JUN_PSYCHO My man is not shy shy anymore but full of confidence and talent 🫠🤩 #JUN_PSYCHO https://t.co/IiYVrGoQFk

rb ❥ @minwonkyeomm



#JUN_PSYCHO SCREAMING CRYING IM SO READY FOR U JUN SCREAMING CRYING IM SO READY FOR U JUN 😭😭😭#JUN_PSYCHO https://t.co/Vgtzr2svfv

This is Jun's first solo comeback after his last digital single, LIMBO, released in September of last year. PSYCHO is linked with LIMBO as the teaser viewed a transition of LIMBO to PSYCHO.

Keen fans have already pointed out probable connections between the tracks through the two concepts and are eager to see what avatar the artist is set to introduce this time.

SEVENTEEN recently released their 10th mini album

SEVENTEEN made their latest comeback with their 10th mini album FML, in April of this year. The album featured two title songs, F*ck My Life and Super.

The songs in the album have been trending among K-pop lovers ever since their release, owing to their catchy lyrics and composition.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN debuted in the year 2015 with its extended play, 17 Carat, under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group is made up of thirteen members who are divided into three sub-units.

While members S.coups, Won-woo, Vernon, and Min-gyu are in the hip-hop unit, members Woozi, Joshua, Jeong-han, Seung-kwan, and DK constitute the vocal unit, whereas members Hoshi, Jun, Dino, and The8 form the performance unit. Jun and The8 are the two Chinese members in the group.

