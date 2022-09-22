Jung Woo-sung and Shin Hyun-been are a classic “opposites-attract” in “Tell Me That You Love Me”

Jung Woo-sung is making a K-drama comeback after a decade opposite Shin Hyun-been and we have all the details.

STUDIO & NEW announced on Thursday, September 22, 2022, that the talented actors will be reuniting for a new K-drama titled Tell Me That You Love Me, and they are a classic case of "opposites-attract" in it.

The romance drama is based on the CBS 1995 Japanese drama of the same name, which won Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, and other awards at Japan's Television Drama Academy Awards.

It is reported that this is Jung Woo-first sung's drama in ten years, as he has been focusing on his film career and his management company with Lee Jung-jae.

Jung Woo-sung to play an easy going person despite the adversities he faces

Nonton Drakor @Nonton_Kdrama #ShinHyunBeen Jung Woo Sung dan Shin Hyun Been dikonfirmasi menjadi pemeran utama dalam drama Tell Me You Love Me. #JungWooSung Jung Woo Sung dan Shin Hyun Been dikonfirmasi menjadi pemeran utama dalam drama Tell Me You Love Me. #JungWooSung #ShinHyunBeen https://t.co/oiTLoyb5rm

Tell Me That You Love not only marks an exciting collaboration between Jung Woo-sung and Shin Hyun-been, but also an intriguing working partnership between screenwriter Kim Min-jung, who wrote Love in the Moonlight and The Sound of Magic, and director Kim Yoon-jin, who was the PD on the 2021-2022 drama Our Beloved Summer.

Jung Woo-sung will play Cha Jin-woo, a man with a hearing impairment who, despite his difficulties, has a pleasant and easygoing personality. Despite the judgment against him and his personality, he enjoys being in his own world and couldn't care less.

On the other hand, Shin Hyun-been has been cast as Jung Mo-eun. There isn't much known about her character right now, except that she has a lot of self-esteem and works just as hard for her dreams as she does for her love.

K-drama fans are super stoked about this news and have taken to social media to react to it.

The pair previously collaborated on the 2020 film Beasts Clawing at Straws and have now reunited for this upcoming drama.

for Jung Woo Sung ♡ @jwsmovies The two actually previously already worked together on a movie called "Beasts Clawing at Straws" and now they are reuniting for a new drama as the Main Leads 🤍 The two actually previously already worked together on a movie called "Beasts Clawing at Straws" and now they are reuniting for a new drama as the Main Leads 🤍 https://t.co/9cMqL175DW

“Been so long”, a K-drama fan wrote and we are equally stoked.

Jung Woo-sung most recently appeared in the 2011-2012 drama Padam Padam, and this marks his return to the world of K-dramas after a decade.

He did, however, fill in for veteran actor Bae Sung-woo in Delayed Justice after the actor left the drama near the end.

Tell Me That You Love is largely viewed as his true return to the world of K-dramas.

More about Jung Woo-sung

for Jung Woo Sung ♡ @jwsmovies Tell Me That You Love Me is finally added to his Television Series section in his filmography as TBA! Tell Me That You Love Me is finally added to his Television Series section in his filmography as TBA! https://t.co/wVWUhEcx7z

The Padam Padam star is one of the most notable Hallyu actors in the country.

Jung was born in Seoul, South Korea on April 22. He dropped out of school to help support his family financially. His tall stature drew numerous modeling offers, and he made his television debut in 1995 with the K-drama Asphalt Man. Jung has only appeared in six K-dramas in his long career, including Delayed Justice, in which he replaced Bae Sung-woo.

Tell Me That You Love is his comeback into the world of K-drama after ten years and fans are waiting for it with bated breath.

The cast will begin filming the drama by the end of the year, with details on the broadcast to be revealed later.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far