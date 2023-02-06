“Junior of senior singer Gummy” - Fans adore Jo Jung-suk 's self-introduction at wife GUMMY's 20th anniversary concert

Singer GUMMY’s 20th anniversary concert became extra special when her husband, Hospital Playlist actor-singer Jo Jung-suk, arrived on stage as a guest on February 4 and 5, 2023. Although his appearance was announced before, the actor’s performances began trending on social media as fans couldn’t stop gushing over the married couple.
It was a long-awaited, highly-anticipated moment since people barely get to see them together. Multiple moments from the actor’s performance, including a romantic duet with GUMMY, had fans falling head over heels for the couple once again.
One of the many heartwarming moments was when the actor introduced himself as the You Are My Everything singer’s husband and addressed her as “sunbaenim,” a term used to address seniors in the professional space.
Jo Jung-suk sings duet, performs Uptown Funk, flirts with GUMMY on stage and more
Jo Jung-suk, known for his roles in Hospital Playlist and Oh My Ghost, is a multi-faceted artist who is also a ballad singer and a theater actor. He married GUMMY, aka Park Ji-yeon, in 2018 after dating for five years.
GUMMY debuted in 2003 and became a mainstream name for her songs such as Descendants of the Sun OST, You are My Everything.
The duo, who became parents in August 2020, had an adorable interaction at GUMMY’s two-decade anniversary event in Seoul on February 4 and 5. Jo Jung-suk performed Aloha, a hit song from his drama Hospital Playlist. The video, which has already raked in 160k views on Twitter, made fans nostalgic.
Another video that is on the verge of going viral has the actor-singer performing Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars. His energetic dancing made netizens fall in love with the actor’s charisma once again.
Meanwhile, it was the duet performance and short conversations between Jo Jung-suk and GUMMY that gave fans a happy, queasy feeling. Many called them their “fav couple” “my parents” and more, after seeing the two flirt on stage. The duo sang Shallow, GUMMY’s OST from the drama A Star is Born.
At one point, the Hospital Playlist actor was all praise for his wife and even hugged her at the audience's request. Take a look at some of the adorable interactions between the two and how fans reacted to them:
In other news, Jo Jung-suk’s last TV series was Hospital Playlist in 2021. In April last year, reports confirmed that the actor will be making a silver screen return with a movie titled Pilot, helmed by Kim Han-gyul, the writer and director of the hit series Crazy Romance. He will also be seen in the movie The Land of Happiness.
Most recently, Jo Jung-suk was reported to be in talks to lead a historical drama titled Sejak. The English title of the show has not been finalized yet.