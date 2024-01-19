"Just a bunch of bullies": Fan wars erupt following RIIZE's comment under a TikTok video allegedly mocking BLACKPINK Rosé's vocals

On Thursday, January 18, a TikTok influencer, @moh.ans, uploaded a video covering several RIIZE songs, such as Get A Guitar, Love 119, and Talk Saxy, in his alleged 'Rosé voice.'

The TikToker, for his other similar covers, imitates the BLACKPINK member's voice, and BLINKs have not been fans of the same. Fans expressed how his covers stand offensively, and they perceived it as his intention to mock and disrespect the idol.

As fans continued to criticize the TikToker for his covers, his recent cover of RIIZE songs garnered attention after the official TikTok account of the K-pop group commented on the video.

"Oh thank you, sunbae-nim."

Following the same, fans were angered at the K-pop group for allegedly weighing in and supporting TikToker in his mockery of BLACKPINK's Rosé. Especially since it is rumored that Anton is the member who manages the group's TikTok account, BLINKs' criticism and anger were naturally directed at the idol.

Expand Tweet

However, BRIIZE also came in defense, saying that the idol never participated in mocking the BLACKPINK member, and the chances of him knowing about BLINKs' controversy with the TikToker are also low.

Fans of RIIZE and BLACKPINK go against each other following the boy group's TikTok account comments under a video allegedly mocking Rosé's vocals

BLACKPINK's Rosé, the main vocalist of the K-pop girl group, is often praised for her unique tone and vocals. Naturally, there have been several instances of people trying to follow or imitate her style in covers or just instances of casual singing. One such TikTok influencer who garnered attention for copying or using her vocal style was @moh.ans.

The influencer has uploaded several videos where he would cover other K-pop groups' songs in his 'Rosé voice,' but BLINKs have been critical of the same.

There has been a resettlement in the same since his TikTok bio claimed that he's not only a fan of BLACKPINK but is also a stan of the member Rosé. Despite the same, several BLINKs believe that his covers that try to imitate her voice are both disrespectful and allegedly mock the BLACKPINK member.

Expand Tweet

As fans continued to criticize his covers and usage of 'Rosé voice,' the controversy heightened when RIIZE's official TikTok account was seen commenting under one of his covers. The influencer recently uploaded a video covering a few RIIZE songs, such as Get A Guitar, Talk Saxy, and their latest track, Love 119.

When the boy group's account, which is allegedly managed by the member Anton, commented under the video thanking him for the cover, BLINKs fired him with criticism for supporting TikToker's supposed mockery and disrespect towards Rosé.

However, BRIIZE soon came to his defense, stating that the idol was only simply thanking TikToker for covering the boy group's songs and never directly adding to or supporting his disrespect.

Additionally, they also claimed that the idol might not have been aware of the unease that BLINKs have with the TikToker and advocated that he was innocent concerning this particular issue.

Moreover, TikToker's stance on whether he's actually a fan of BLACKPINK's Rosé with genuine intentions to follow his idol or mock the idol is unclear. Fans also added that RIIZE's Anton should be left out of the issue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, as BLINKs continued to fire criticism towards RIIZE's Anton, the boy group's fandom has been advocating that, if anything, the TikToker should be the one that's criticized, and Anton, who only aimed to express his gratitude to the cover, should be left out of the controversy.