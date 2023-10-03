"Just a fan theory": DJ JOJO reply on a November release speculation for BTS' Jungkook’s solo album sends internet into a frenzy

Multiple rumors and conjectures making the rounds on social media seem to suggest that BTS Jungkook's upcoming solo album may include a sizable number of English tracks. This rumor has also served to heighten the anxious anticipation around the idol's solo musical endeavor in light of a tweet from X user, @97SARCHIVES, who claimed that DJ JoJo has allegedly revealed the date of Jungkook's upcoming album on October 2, 2023.

The tweet stated that iHeartRadio KIIS FM's DJ JoJo Wright has reportedly disclosed the much-anticipated album's release date to be November 10, 2023, thereby setting social media ablaze. However, JoJo Wright personally commented on the tweet and dispelled it as simply a fan theory.

JoJo Wright, who goes by his alias, Radio DJ JoJo, is an American actor, radio host, internet program host and commentator on celebrities. He is well-acclaimed for hosting the Top 40 radio program JoJo On The Radio, which is nationally broadcast directly from Los Angeles in over 60 markets.

However, fans didn't let go of the rumors as "just a fan theory." To add to the speculation, some fans claimed that the 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) music video might have hinted at the future album's release date as well.

Additionally, the Still With You singer-songwriter also mentioned his upcoming mini-album will be released sometime in November 2023. He dropped this information during his interview with media outlet Audacy on September 29, 2023, the day his second single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) was released.

Excited ARMYs are speculating BTS Jungkook's upcoming solo album release date

Following the interview with the media outlet Audacy, the BTS ARMY have since been speculating the release date of Jungkook's mini-album. The speculations heightened as some fans saw the camera pan on a payphone poster with the number 10 inscribed in the center on the music video of Jungkook's latest track, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

Furthermore, fans believe that, in an apparent attempt to make a point, the camera remained fixed on the banner for a while. ARMYs were quick to suspect that this could be an easter egg regarding his solo album. Although DJ JoJo has dismissed the speculation, the news has created a sense of excitement as the BTS ARMY are expressing their excitement over the singer's forthcoming album.

While many commented on the post of an X user, @JKRadioUpdater, other fans tweeted about the issue independently. The response, however, has been an amalgamation of both joy and skepticism.

Furthermore, the 3D singer made the first official announcement of the upcoming release of his debut solo album in SUGA's online drinking show, Suchwita. However, the singer refrained from dropping any hint on the subject during the listening party of 3D on October 1, 2023. Since then, netizens have been awaiting its official release eagerly.

Having said so, in July 2023, Jungkook released his debut solo single, Seven (feat. Latto), marking the beginning of his solo career. Since then, he has demonstrated his adaptability and unique artistry, and the recent release of his second single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), has further cemented his status as a notable performer.

In other news, the BTS maknae further displayed his ability to conceptualize as the creative director of the October 2023 issue of Vogue Korea. This varied contribution highlights the Still With You singer-songwriter’s adaptability and significant influence in the entertainment and fashion industries, emphasizing his status as a dynamic and significant character in the international arena.