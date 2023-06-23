“Just trashy”: Fans slam RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel for her comments about the OceanGate submersible

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) alum Bethenny Frankel is known for speaking her mind, regardless of who the conversation affects, and recently, much like a lot of people, the former Bravo celebrity had a lot to say about the missing OceanGate submersible.

The reality star said in a video that was reposted on Twitter that while she prays for the five people who went underwater to look at the Titanic wreckage, she believes there are other things they could have done if they wanted to be adventurous.

Fans slammed Bethenny for her comments on social media, saying that the former RHONY star was blaming the victims and further describing her remarks as "trashy."

RHONY fans slam Bethenny for her submarine remarks

The missing OceanGate submersible is the talk of the hour, and its disappearance has shaken the world.

Among the several celebrities that took to social media to express their views on the matter was RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel, who wondered who goes into a submarine that isn’t "da gusto" and added that if people want to be adventurous, they should drink four margaritas and see what happens.

Fans slammed the reality star for blaming the victims and downplaying the incident on social media in response to the video that @PerezHiton had reposted.

TRUE Housewives @RealiTEAtime @PerezHilton Why does she have to give her opinion on every issue publicly like anyone really cares about or respects her opinions 🤷🏻‍♀️ @PerezHilton Why does she have to give her opinion on every issue publicly like anyone really cares about or respects her opinions 🤷🏻‍♀️

NaomiSky15 @NaomiSky_15



But what do we expect from Reality stars @PerezHilton Not cool. Those people are likely slowly suffocating to death. That's not a joke. It's not funny. Where is the compassion and decorum?But what do we expect from Reality stars @PerezHilton Not cool. Those people are likely slowly suffocating to death. That's not a joke. It's not funny. Where is the compassion and decorum? But what do we expect from Reality stars

King Nothing @thatitches @PerezHilton I feel much better about everything now that Bethenny made a public statement. @PerezHilton I feel much better about everything now that Bethenny made a public statement. </sarcasm>

In the video, the former RHONY cast member further listed things that the people could have done instead. This included trying on a bathing suit without having any underwear on, going to Burning Man, and dressing up as a Parakeet.

"Going on a submarine, jumping out of airplanes, riding motorcycles, swimming with sharks, all of these things seem like a bad idea," she continued.

Bethenny further called the situation tragic, sad, and terrible and stated, "God bless those poor people." The RHONY alum isn’t the only housewife who took to Twitter to comment on the issue. The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Basset tweeted on June 21, 2023, that people can literally watch the documentaries of the Titanic ruins from home.

CANDIACE @TherealCANDIACE You can literally watch documentaries on the ruins of the Titanic from the comfort and safety of your sofa. Please get these people out of this water so I can understand why. Lol. You can literally watch documentaries on the ruins of the Titanic from the comfort and safety of your sofa. Please get these people out of this water so I can understand why. Lol.

"Please get these people out of this water so I can understand why. Lol," she added.

In a later tweet, she said that while she prays for their safe return for the sake of their families, she also wants them to get out of the water so that James Cameron could write the screenplay. She further said that she thought that Benedict Cumberbatch could play PH.

What happened to the OceanGate submersible?

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Titan started its descent towards the Titanic wreckage at 8 am. The Coast Guard reports that there was a loss of communication at roughly 9:45 am. The coast guard learned that the submersible, which was supposed to reemerge from the water at 3 pm, was missing about 5:40 pm.

The following day, the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and armed forces, conducted a surface search. By Tuesday, June 20, the search team had covered an area around the size of Connecticut, according to John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District.

The team was joined by the New York Air National Guard at 4 pm on June 20, and on June 21, the Coast Guard took to social media to announce that they had detected underwater noises and that ROV searches were ongoing.

The submersible, which had enough oxygen to help the five people last 96 hours, ran out at around 7 am on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The same day, the Coast Guard deployed an ROV, which reached the bed floor and found debris indicating a catastrophic implosion.

quinn @outtaminds



Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73

Stockton Rush, 61

Hamish Harding, 58

Shahzada Dawood, 48

Sulaiman Dawood, 19 Surface search underway for the OceanGate Titan Submersible. The five people stuck inside the Titanic submarine:Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73Stockton Rush, 61Hamish Harding, 58Shahzada Dawood, 48Sulaiman Dawood, 19 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Surface search underway for the OceanGate Titan Submersible. The five people stuck inside the Titanic submarine:Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73Stockton Rush, 61Hamish Harding, 58Shahzada Dawood, 48Sulaiman Dawood, 19 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hzwBbQf9jY

The five crew members on board, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, Hamish Hardin, Shahzada Dawood, and Sulaiman Dawood, were presumed dead.

Poll : 0 votes