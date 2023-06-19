"Mediation doesn’t work with narcissists": RHONJ fans disagree with Bethenny Frankel's views on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's feud

The 13th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey was filled with controversies and drama, especially between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga. There were a few issues at the end of the season, but it seems that none of them will be resolved anytime soon. At the season 13 reunion, Teresa made it clear that she has nothing to do with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

While this all unfolded, Bethenny Frankel posted on her Instagram a video explaining her perspective on the brother-sister feud. In this video, she discussed how she talked with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Val about this issue on her podcast, ReWives, by iHeartRadio.

As Bethenny Frankel noted, the feud between the brothers and sisters has been going on for quite a while, and the housewives must stay out of it. To resolve the issues they have in their relationship, she recommended they lock themselves in an isolated room and work things out.

Moreover, a sensitive situation regarding their health or a wedding event may cause them to realize how much time they've wasted and regret not resolving it sooner. Therefore, they should resolve their dispute as a family, which she mentioned at the end of the video, and if they don't, they will regret it.

A fan reacts to Bethenny Frankel's perspective on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's feud (Image via Twitter)

While some RHONJ took Bethenny Frankel's perspective on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's feud into consideration, others didn't

In the reunion, Joe Gorga mentioned how despite their many differences, he is always there for her sister. According to him:

“I will always love you. If you got in a car accident tomorrow, I’m running by your side in that hospital.”

As a result, Teresa responded that Joe would support her once she is dead but would not agree to accept what he has done and resolve things while she is alive. Furthermore, Melissa Gorga, Teresa's sister-in-law, said:

“I definitely feel the hate, right, you see it. I do love you no matter what you think.”

Following Bethenny Frankel's Instagram video post, fans quickly expressed their reactions. While some pointed out how Teresa and Joe Gorga will never admit their mistakes, others disagreed with Bethenny Frankel's perspective. Besides them, many have noted how toxic the situation is between them, further pointing out how each event has contributed to their feud.

Fans reacted to Bethenny Frankel's perspective on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's feud (Image via Twitter)

Fans reacted to Bethenny Frankel's perspective on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's feud (Image via Twitter)

Fans reacted to Bethenny Frankel's perspective on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's feud (Image via Twitter)

Fans reacted to Bethenny Frankel's perspective on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's feud (Image via Twitter)

Fans reacted to Bethenny Frankel's perspective on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's feud (Image via Twitter)

The feud between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga

Although their feud has been ongoing for quite some time, they have held onto each other. As Teresa and Luis "Louie" Ruelas spread rumors about Melissa cheating on Joe, the situation got worse. Afterward, Joe and Melissa declined to attend Teresa's wedding, which took place in August 2022.

This was followed by back-and-forth jabs between them. During season 13, there were three parts to their reunion, and it was clear how significant their positions were in each other's life. Joe told Teresa:

"You know what the best thing to do is? Forget about me, I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing, leave me alone, leave everybody alone, live your f--king lives."

Additionally, Teresa mentioned:

"I can't wait to never f**king look at your face again after today."

When Melissa asked her where she was going after the reunion, Teresa Giudice replied by saying that she should be leaving.

You can watch all the episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes