“Justice will be served”: Georgia teen Trent Lehrkamp breaks his silence after brutal hazing incident left him in ICU

On March 21, 2023, Trent Lehrkamp, a 19-year-old recent high school graduate from Glynn Academy, was left in critical condition on a ventilator after he was allegedly hazed at a spring break party on St. Simons Island by several teenagers.

Nearly two weeks after the hazing incident that left Lehrkamp fighting for his life, the Georgia teen has finally addressed the attack for the first time after he was taken off the ventilator last month.

In a voicemail to WSAV, Lehrkamp thanked people for their support and said he is alive and doing well, but it will be a while before he recovers from the traumatic event. He also noted:

“Justice will be served.”

As per multiple reports, Lehrkamp was the target of multiple attacks by a group of teenagers before he was allegedly tortured by the same group in a recent hazing incident. It left him battling a fever and a lung infection after he was dropped off in the ER by the alleged perpetrators.

Lehrkamp was forced to drink large amounts of alcohol and take drugs like mushrooms until he passed out at the spring break party. The assailants also allegedly sprayed, painted, and urinated on the victim while documenting the attack and subsequently posting it on Snapchat.

Officials identify juvenile suspects involved in Trent Lehrkamp’s hazing incident

In a separate incident, a video circulating on social media showed Trent Lehrkamp tied to a chair while surrounded by multiple teens, who were captured spraying the victim with a hose.

Trent Lehrkamp’s statement comes in the wake of Glynn County Interim Police Chief O’Neal Jackson announcing that the teens in both the hazing incidents have been identified.

Following the announcement, Lehrkamp provided an update on his recovery to WSAV and the same was updated on his GoFundMe page, which was launched to help cover his recovery costs. The organizer, Erika Keller, said:

“He wants everyone to know he is thankful for the well wishes, the love and support that you all have shown to him. He wants you all to know he’s alive and well but has a long road to go towards being fully recovered from the trauma. He is hopeful that through the support he’s going to receive over the next few months, he may be back to normalcy."

The fundraising page also stated that Lehrkamp was recovering at an out-of-state facility where “He will be receiving a whole body recovery for as long as he needs.”

Keller also shared pictures of Lehrkamp’s family gathered around him following the incident. Trent Lehrkamp GoFundMe has raised over $100000, surpassing their initial target.

