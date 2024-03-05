"Justifiable reason to brawl": Internet reacts as two LGBTQ+ individuals allegedly fought in an Itaewon club over (G)I-DLE's 'Super Lady'

South Korean K-pop group (G)I-DLE released their comeback full-length album 2 along with its title track, Super Lady, on January 29, 2024. The song took over the music charts and became an instant hit among fans. Meanwhile, reports surfaced that a brawl broke out in an Itaewon club regarding the song.

The club is an exclusive hangout space for the LGBTQA+ community in Itaewon, Seoul, South Korea. On March 5, 2024, an X account @idlecharts reported an incident where two individuals from the LGBTQA+ community engaged in an alleged physical conflict over wanting to perform Soyeon's segment from Super Lady.

The X user mentioned that a witness shared it on an online Korean forum and wrote,

"They were fighting to do SOYEON's 'Super Lady' part. They grabbed each other's hair and fought."

However, @idlecharts did not cite the original source of the news. Nevertheless, netizens came forward with their hilarious take on the subject. One X user, reacting to the news, wrote:

"As they should": Netizens express amusing take on two people fighting to perform (G)I-DLE's Super Lady

With its debut full-length album, I NEVER DIE (2022), (G)I-DLE embarked on a new chapter. Hit albums and standout singles culminated in the single Tomboy, which Billboard ranked as the greatest K-pop song of the year.

In 2024, the girl group returned with its second full-length album 2, highlighting the group's active engagement in the composition and production of songs that tackle themes such as female empowerment, following one's heart, destiny, and love.

Group member Soyeon wrote and produced an electronic dance music (EDM) composition encompassing military drums, chanting, and a strong bass. Additionally, Pop Time, Daily, and Likey all contributed to co-writing the song. The title track, Super Lady, was an ode to all the women in the world who hustle every day for their careers and their families.

Among the most costly music videos to make, Super Lady had a production value of ₩1.1 billion (approx. $820,000). The video begins with the members of the group entering a stadium on stage while the surrounding lights flash. The music video has been compared to the 2011 hit song I Am the Best by 2NE1, with how (G)I-DLE captures the essence of the group with its extravagant styling and cosplay.

Meanwhile, the fight between two gay men unfolded in one of the popular Itaewon's exclusive LGBT clubs, and the internet shared their hilarious reactions. One fan wrote, "Where's the video" while another stated that it was indeed "something worth fighting part."

The South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE was founded by Cube Entertainment and made their stage debut on May 2, 2018, with the song Latata from their first extended play, I Am. The group consists of five girls: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. The majority of the group's songs have been written and produced by Soyeon, who is most intimately involved in the music-making process.

(G)I-DLE's several album tracks have also been co-written and produced by Yuqi and Minnie. The quintet became well-known in Korea in 2020 when their single album Dumdi Dumdi became the second best-selling single album and peaked at number two on the Circle Chart.