JYP Entertainment announces legal action against defamation posts and infringement of artists’ rights, including Stray Kids, NMIXX, TWICE, & more

On Thursday, March 14, JYP Entertainment released a statement updating netizens on their response to the recent infringement of their artists. The statement addressed the ongoing issue of several of their artists, including Stray Kids, NMIXX, TWICE, Xdinary Hereos, etc., who've been victimized by certain netizens.

From the invasion of privacy, defamation, the spread of false and harmful rumors, etc., several JYP artists have been affected by the actions and behavior of selective netizens, and the agency has decided to strengthen their protection. Their statement revealed that the agency has collected data and evidence from those who aimed to slander and defame JYP artists.

Following the same, they are currently preparing to take serious and strong legal action against those specific netizens. They've also requested that JYP artists' fans send any substantial evidence regarding netizens' malicious behavior towards the artists so that they can strongly go forward with their legal activity.

JYP Entertainment concluded by stating that no leniency will be given to those who've caused damage to their artists.

Protection of artists' rights has always been one of the major concerns of fans when it comes to K-pop idols. Given that malicious content, defaming rumors, and similar issues often surface on the internet, trying to slander and bring down K-pop idols, fans have always expressed these concerns to the idols' respective agencies, demanding their better protection.

Among the several artists who fall victim to certain netizens' malicious actions are also the JYP Entertainment artists, ITZY, TWICE, Stary Kids, NMIXX, Xdinary Heroes, etc.

After months of fans requesting improvement on the agency's actions against their artists' infringement of rights, JYP Entertainment has finally released a statement, updating fans on their response.

"Hello, this is JYPE. We would like to update you on legal actions being taken in response to the defamation, false rumors, and unauthorized posts about our artists that are being spread on social media and online communities. We have been diligently gathering evidence against those who have posted and disseminated malicious content aimed at slandering and defaming our artists."

JYP Entertainment continued to brief on the legal activities they've scheduled and rolled out so far.

"We are currently working with specialized law firms to pursue all available legal actions. The act of infringing upon the rights of out artist by posting and spreading malicious posts is a clear violation of the law. JYPE will take strong legal action without any leniency or agreement. Additionally, the collection of malicious posts regarding our artists and subsequent legal actions are carried out on a regular basis."

They ended their statement with the following:

"We kindly ask for continued interest and active reporting from fans. ([email protected]). JYPE is committed to protecting the rights and interests of JY Park, 2PM, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, BOY STORY, ITZY, YAOCHEN, NiziU, Xdinary Heroes, NMIXX, VCHA, NEXZ, and Project C and work hard for the fans."

"We are always grateful for the support we give to JYPE, JY Park, 2PM, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, BOY STORY, ITZY, YAOCHEN, NiziU, Xdinary Heroes, NMIXX, VCHA, NEXZ, and Project C."

Given that JYP Entertainment seems quite stern with the decisions they've made regarding the protection of their artists, fans hope that the violators of the law are held accountable for their actions.