"Jype should’ve waited": Netizens slam global girl group VCHA following their Music Bank debut performance

On September 22, JYP Entertainment's global girl group VCHA faced criticism after the group’s Music Bank debut performance. On the same day, VCHA released their pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT) with the title song Y.O.Universe MV. The newest girl group of JYPE was formed by A2K, which is a joint global girl group launch project between JYPE and Republic Records. The two prestigious agencies have chosen the members after rigorous training both in America and Korea.

As soon as the fans witnessed the first Music Bank performance, many shared their opinions on social media about the girl group not being prepared enough for a debut. The opinions reflected that the members are talented, but JYPE should have waited more to debut them on the final stage considering they are still very young to face the harsh K-pop industry and their performing standards.

The group's debut performance on Music Bank has sparked heated debate among netizens, who question the timing of the group’s debut and the members' readiness for the live stage. Many believe that the group members also needed more time to become comfortable with each other and their track. Netizens also stated that these young talents should have been given more time in school and training to improve their skills instead of being rushed into the debut.

JYPE's new girl group VCHA's Music Bank debut performance sparks backlash from netizens

Netizens criticized the six-member girl group VCHA, consisting of Lexus Vang, KG Crown, Camila Ribeaux Valdes, Savanna Collins, Kaylee Lee, and Kendall Ebeling. Netizens pointed out that they don’t seem like a JYPE group, and the song is not up to par. They also said that the members seemed to struggle with singing and dancing at the same time. Netizens claimed that they've seen unknown labels produce better rookie artists.

More on VCHA’s criticism regarding their debut

This is not the first time VCHA has been surrounded by controversy. On September 22, an online post named ‘JYP's New Girl Group VCHA's Members,’ trended online as it disclosed the ages of all VCHA members and stated the group's composition. While all the other members of the group were around the age group of 15–17, netizens criticized the fact that member Kaylee Lee is part of the group, as she is reportedly only 12 years old.

Netizens were shocked to see Kaylee Lee's age and felt concerned about her debut as other members have similar ages. Many also shared their thoughts that there should be a minimum age requirement for idols and also debated the international age calculation. The issue enlightened discussions on social forums about the criticism of the groups having extremely young members in the K-pop industry and how the agencies handle underage idols with harsh standards to follow throughout their careers.

VCHA's criticism regarding their debut in an online Post with Korean comments on the left and English translations via Google on the right (Image via theqoo website)

Fans look forward to JYP Entertainment highlighting these concerns and expecting the best for the global girl group, VCHA, as that will bring a solution to finding a balance between nurturing these young talents and the competitive K-pop industry. Meanwhile, VCHA continues to perform on various stages with their new track, Y.O.Universe.

Poll : Do you agree with the netizens' criticism of JYPE's girl group VCHA following their Music Bank debut performance? Yes No 0 votes