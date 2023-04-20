K-netizens react to reports of Lee Seung-gi unable to sell out 477-seat concert venue after his wedding to Lee Da-in

On April 20, TenAsia claimed that the popular singer-actor Lee Seung-gi failed to sell out a venue with less than 500 seats. This led to criticism and talks on the South Korean platform, theqoo, about his dwindling popularity. As per the report, tickets for the venue in South Korea went on sale on April 6. Despite nearly 15 days of ticketing being open, around 25-40 seats continue to remain vacant.

Korean netizens believe that the numbers were an expected consequence of his wedding to Lee Da-in. The singer-actor was heavily criticized for marrying the 30-year-old actress due to her family’s alleged involvement in financial fraud.

On theqoo, some netizens commented that they were surprised people were still buying tickets to his concert. Meanwhile, others said that the actor had “ruined his own fate.”

Lee Seung-gi reportedly failed to sell out a small venue, K-netizens say it was inevitable

The Will You Marry Me fame singer Lee Seung-hi is facing some trouble getting fans to his concerts. The actor is scheduled to tour across Asia in Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, SIngapore, and Jakarta, among others, starting in Seoul next month. The tour is titled "The Dreamer’s Dream - Chapter 2."

As per some South Korean reports, Lee Seung-gi is seemingly already facing trouble. The hitmaker is known for selling out 15,000 seat venues, but as per TenAsia, he is now unable to sell a 477-seat venue. The Will You Marry Me singer is often listed as one of the top singers in the country, which is why the poor ticketing performance comes as a shock to many.

However, for South Korean netizens who criticized the singer for his marriage to Lee Da-in, poor numbers were expected. The controversy surrounding his marriage made major headlines and refused to leave him even days before and after his wedding.

Take a look at how Korean netizens reacted to the reports below:

Korean comments on theqoo platform (Image from theqoo via Koreaboo)

English translations of the Korean comments on theqoo (Image via Koreaboo)

What was Lee Da-in's controversy about?

The 36-year-old Vagabond actor Lee Seung-gi is one of South Korea’s most beloved stars. He not only gave the general public classic series but also several hit tracks. As a scandal-free celebrity, he enjoyed a massive fandom. However, things changed when he announced his relationship and marriage to Lee Da-in, the daughter of veteran actress Kyeon Mi-ri.

The controversy arose as it was revealed that Lee Da-in’s stepfather, businessman Lee Hong-eun, was responsible for manipulating stocks in 2011 and 2016. He was also reportedly jailed for three years.

Fans’ fierce loyalty resulted in them wanting to protect the actor-singer's image. They sent protest trucks to his neighborhood with messages such as,

“Are you willing to destroy your 17-year-old career? A quick decision must be made”

“We have protected you for the past 17 years. It is now your turn to protect Airens (the actor’s fandom name)”

Not Pannchoa @notpannchoa Fans hires a protest truck to ask Lee Seunggi to separate from his current girlfriend Fans hires a protest truck to ask Lee Seunggi to separate from his current girlfriend https://t.co/fYok0Af41w

However, in a recent lengthy statement detailing everything he and his wife have been through, Lee Seung-gi shared that his in-laws Kyeon Mi-ri and Lee Hong-heon were not responsible for the 2016 stock manipulation case.

Lee Seung-gi added that they have filed a lawsuit against five outlets (Sports Trends, TenAsia, Expo’s News, Celeb Media, and Wikitree), for reoprting the same to the Media Arbitration Committee. He also mentioned that these outlets were unable to prove their allegations.

Poll : 0 votes