“My wife didn’t choose her parents”: Lee Seung-gi pens a detailed letter defending wife Lee Da-in against character slander

Actor Lee Seung-gi took to his Instagram page on April 12, 2023, to upload a detailed letter addressing various reports and rumors surrounding his personal life. This included his marriage to Lee Da-in, his feud with his former management Hook Entertainment, and more. The Mouse actor has been involved in controversy and wanted to clarify the reports through a personal statement.

Lee Seung-gi apologized to his fans who were hurt after the news about his wife’s family. However, he defended Lee Da-in, and said:

“My wife didn’t choose her parents, but... But how can I say let's break up because of her parents' issue."

Notably, Lee Da-in’s family does not have a great public reputation in Korea and that was a matter of concern for Lee Seung-gi’s fans. They even went as far as to send a protest truck to the actor’s then-management Hook Entertainment, showing their disapproval of the relationship.

However, international fans were touched by the fact that Lee Seung-gi penned down a personal letter defending his wife Lee Da-in, and protecting the sanctity of their relationship.

Lee Seung-gi reveals in his Instagram post that close acquaintances asked him to break up with Lee Da-in

While the Instagram post is a detailed one addressing many issues pertaining to Lee Seung-gi’s life, the actor's explanation regarding marriage to Lee Da-in was one of the most awaited ones.

Like Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in is an actor and entertainer. She is the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi-ri. She got her last name from her stepfather Lee Hong-heon, who adopted her and her sister Lee Yu-bi, also an actress, after marrying their mother in 1998.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in confirmed they were in a relationship in May 2021 and married almost two years later on April 7, 2023. However, the marriage has been in the news for all the wrong reasons and the Vagabond star finally took it upon himself to clear the air surrounding his wife and her family.

The actor apologized to his long-time fans for causing them inconvenience. He even revealed that even his close acquaintances, suggested he break up with her as the relationship was harming his public image.

However, Lee Seung-gi decided to stand by Lee Da-in’s side, unaffected by the controversy surrounding her family life. Additionally, he also put an end to speculations about the wedding presents and congratulatory money the couple received from friends and acquaintances. He said that he and Lee Da-in have decided to set up a support fund for underprivileged children.

He concluded the letter by stating that the malicious articles surrounding the couple’s marriage were disheartening to the newlyweds. He said that was the reason he decided to pen a detailed post and address as many issues as he could in a personal Instagram post.

Finally, he asked fans to watch over him and Lee Da-in fondly and give their blessings to the couple. Interested fans can read the letter on the actor’s personal Instagram ID - leeseunggi. official.

Lee Da-in’s family controversy explained

Lee Da-in’s family has a controversial image in South Korea and that was why Lee Seung-gi’s fans and close acquaintances wanted him to break up with her.

The Lovers' fame actress’ stepfather Lee Hong-heon, was charged with stock manipulation and insider trading. This caused many families to either go bankrupt or suffer major financial losses.

Following their wedding, Lee Da-in’s mother, Kyeon Mi-ri, announced that she will donate all the congratulatory gifts and money from the couple’s wedding to a charitable cause, irking fans. Fans believed that it is the couple’s decision as to what to do with their money and gifts.

Koreans are not fond of the Lee family’s extravagant lifestyle and the fact that they have evaded paying their taxes, which, is considered unlawful.

Hence, at the time of their dating news, the Mouse actor's Korean fanbase had sent a protest truck urging him to end his relationship with the actress due to her stepfather’s financial fraud. However, the actor didn't do that and he and the actress are happily married.

