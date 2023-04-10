“It is not true”: Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in’s respective agencies debunk pregnancy rumors following wedding ceremony

On April 7, actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam in the presence of their families, friends, and colleagues from the industry. Their star-studded wedding became the talk of the town and trended across social media platforms.

Lee Seung-gi’s agency Human Made released exclusive pictures of Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in from their wedding photoshoot, leaving fans excited. Shortly after, rumors were rife that the Alice actress was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Following the rumors, Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in’s respective agencies Human Made and 9ato Entertainment released separate, similar-sounding statements assuring fans that “It is not true.”

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in’s agencies deny rumors, additionally reveal the actress is filming for her next drama

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married today! Congratulations to this couple 🥹🤍 Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married today! Congratulations to this couple 🥹🤍 https://t.co/E9XkwdaVWG

Rumors of the Lovers actress’ pregnancy gained traction when a certain section of fans alleged that she wore a fluffy, slightly loose-fitting dress and ditched stilettos to wear flats at her wedding.

Fans found it odd considering brides usually wear custom-fit dresses with high heels. The rumors gained traction after the Alice fame actress’ older sister Lee Yu-bi wrote a congratulatory post for the couple saying, "Bless you the most in the world. I will now call you unnie from now on”. She added a baby emoticon sparking pregnancy rumors, which became the talk of the town.

Notably, the couple has already announced that they will not be going on a honeymoon and will use this time to focus on their careers and get back to work once the wedding ceremony is over.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary AND THE WAY HE KNELT PLEASE 🤍 #LeeSeungGi singing his song 'Will You Marry Me' to his wife #LeeDaIn AND THE WAY HE KNELT PLEASE #LeeSeungGi singing his song 'Will You Marry Me' to his wife #LeeDaIn 😭😭 AND THE WAY HE KNELT PLEASE 😭🤍 https://t.co/nYx4HTLJJ2

Apart from Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in’s agencies denying rumors of the pregnancy, the actress’ agency also revealed that she is already at work and is filming for MBC’s new drama Lovers, as per Soompi.

For those unversed, Lovers is a historical-romance drama set during the Joseon dynasty, one of the most significant periods in Korean history. The drama stars Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Hak-joo, and Lee Da-in in pivotal roles. The actress will take on the role of Kyung Eun-ae, Nam Yeon-joon’s (Lee Hak-joo) fiancée and Yoo Gil Chae’s (Ahn Eun-jin) closest friend.

Kyung Eun-ae is a sweet and lovable person who is untouched by the world’s darkness and hardships and sees the good in everyone. She’s also loyal to Nam Yeon-joon.

The drama is slated to release in the second half of the year.

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In wedding photos 🤍 Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In wedding photos 🤍 https://t.co/Xok0wjFpIS

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in invited 700 guests to their wedding at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul-Parnas Hotel in Gangnam

ᴅɪɴᴜ #PeakTime (SLOW) @Seunggimylove



Once again sincerely CONGRATULATIONS 🥺



#LeeSeungGi #LeeDaIn Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In WEDDING KISSOnce again sincerely CONGRATULATIONS 🥺 Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In WEDDING KISS 😭❤️Once again sincerely CONGRATULATIONS 🥺#LeeSeungGi #LeeDaIn https://t.co/ftsSdvUbm3

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in hosted one of the most glorious weddings in recent times at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul-Parnas Hotel in Gangnam.

Based on the pictures and videos posted, the wedding hall was filled with the most exquisite flowers, intricate chandeliers, and soft lighting. Korean media outlets Sports Seoul and Insight shared a lengthy report detailing the estimated wedding costs. They estimated that the wedding costs have mounted up to a staggering $76,000 or ₩100 million KRW.

ᴅɪɴᴜ #PeakTime (SLOW) @Seunggimylove ‍ ‍



Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In wedding was such a movie - like wedding ️



So happy for this beautiful couple



#LeeSeungGi #LeeDaIn THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR (2023.04.07)Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In wedding was such a movie - like weddingSo happy for this beautiful couple #LeeSeungGi WeddingDay THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR (2023.04.07) 👩‍❤️‍👨💍 Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In wedding was such a movie - like wedding ✨️So happy for this beautiful couple ❤️#LeeSeungGi #LeeDaIn #LeeSeungGiWeddingDay https://t.co/KISmD6InJX

The wedding housed 700 guests, including Cha Eun-woo, Han Hyo-joo, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Dong-hwi, Kim Nam-gil, and SHINee’s Minho amongst others. The celebration reportedly had some unique delicacies including Buldojang (Shark fin soup), Hong Kong-style beef, and apple-mango cake.

Based on the food options, the publications estimated that the course meal package cost a minimum of $98,800 (₩130 million KRW). The layered floral decorations cost an estimated $14,400 (₩19.0 million KRW) to $17,500 (₩23.0 million KRW).

Finally, the couple gifted each attendee a ‘Thank You’ present worth $152,000 or ₩200 million KRW.

Fans were over the moon about the couple's wedding and sent them their best wishes as they embarked on a new journey together.

