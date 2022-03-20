What did Kanye West do? Rapper banned from performing at the 73rd Grammy Awards due to "concerning online behavior"

American rapper Kanye West has been banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, scheduled to happen in April, because of his "concerning online behavior," as per the singer's representative.

Media outlet The Blast reported that West's online antics with Trevor Noah, who will host the show on April 3, contributed to the decision. The rapper allegedly wrote a racial slur, "Koon Baya," on the television show host's page.

Confirmed by news outlet Variety, the decision came after the 44-year-old was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours on March 17. The social media platform said the content on West's handle was in violation of its policies on "hate speech and bullying and harassment.”

The alleged comment was made after the Daily Show host addressed Kim Kardashian's recent legal separation from Kanye West.

An extended clip from March 15's episode featured Noah saying the story is something more people should be paying attention to. Noah added that Kanye, now legally known as Ye, is becoming increasingly belligerent in his efforts to get Kim back. He said:

"I do understand that art can be therapy — I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy."

West has won 22 Grammys out of the 75 nominations he has received, and he is up for five awards this year. West, however, was not on the first list of performers. The Blast reported that Kanye's team wasn't surprised by the decision to drop him.

Kanye West has been having beef with other people for a very long time now

Daniel Spielberger @quepaso_daniel Kim soft launching her relationship with Pete Davidson on social media to distract from the Marxist revolt she caused two days ago… her mind Kim soft launching her relationship with Pete Davidson on social media to distract from the Marxist revolt she caused two days ago… her mind https://t.co/XrEWIgTS31

Kanye West's comments on Trevor Noah's Instagram handle is one of the latest online antics shared by the rapper in the past few months. His violating posts began soon after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson started dating.

Earlier in March 2022, Kanye West shared a music video for his single Eazy in collaboration with The Game, in a claymation version of the 28-year-old SNL star, who appears to be kidnapped, tied up, and buried. West later removed the video.

As per a source revealing to People Magazine, Kim was "furious" and "upset" about the video. The insider said that the 41-year-old thinks it was too violent and upsetting before noting that she is completely over all this and wants it to stop.

Kardashian has also been the subject of West's Instagram posts in the past. The rapper recently criticized his ex for allowing their daughter North, 8, to be on TikTok against his wishes.

In response to West's 12-post rant about Kardashian's parenting, which has since been deleted, Davidson reportedly reached out to West to ask him to stop harassing the SKIMS mogul on social media. The SNL star also offered to assist West in seeking mental health treatment.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Pete Davidson’s friend, Dave Sirus, shares text conversation between between Pete and Kanye West. Pete Davidson’s friend, Dave Sirus, shares text conversation between between Pete and Kanye West. https://t.co/lxAf4xhyd0

"You have no idea how nice I've been to you despite your actions towards me. I've had your back even though you treat me like sh*t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months. I'm gonna stop being nice."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in January 2021 and was declared legally single this month. The duo was married from 2014 to 2022 and share four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Edited by R. Elahi