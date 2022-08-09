Kanye West's lawyer quits in the middle of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian

American singer and rapper Kanye West’s divorce lawyer has quit. Samantha Spector was Kanye’s fifth divorce attorney, and has since removed herself from the singer’s counsel. As per reports, Spector requested to leave the case in May, citing a breakdown in communication with Kanye West. Earlier, Spector had set a date for next week to withdraw from the case.

As per Rolling Stone, the judge granted her request on August 5, in Los Angeles, during a trial-like conference between Kanye and Kim. She did not give any further reason on why her interactions with Kanye were through. As of now, the artist does not have an attorney to represent him in the divorce case.

According to Rolling Stone, Kim Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser noted that they are ready. In a statement to LA County judge Steve Cochran, Kim’s lawyer reportedly said:

“We’ve been ready for quite a while. I actually have a stipulated judgment drafted. I’m just trying to get someone to pay attention to me.”

Further speaking about West and Kardashian’s personal relationship, Wasser said:

“The parties are getting along, and they are communicating, but where we are right now is, from [Kardashian’s] perspective, we would like to get Mr. West’s declaration of disclosure and close the case.”

Kanye West gets ultimatum for divorce trial with Kim Kardashian

TMZ reported that the judge on Friday gave Kanye an ultimatum. The Donda artist was instructed to either submit his financial declarations to settle the remaining issues. If he fails to do so, the case will go to trial in December, even if Ye does not have an attorney.

Judge Cochran reportedly told the court:

“We’d like the parties to try to settle the case and arrive at a stipulated judgment, if possible, and then be ready to have a trial on unresolved matters.”

Kim and Kanye’s divorce saga began in January 2021 when Kim hired her attorney Laura Wasser. Earlier in March, a judge granted Kim’s request to terminate her marriage to Kanye. The Heartless singer then fired his fourth attorney, Chris Melcher.

Kanye West takes a dig at Pete Davdson and Kid Cudi

Meanwhile, Kanye West, who was awol on social media for his disruptive posts, is back. However, the singer has yet again taken a dig at Pete Davidson, who just broke up with Kim Kardashian. In an Instagram post shared by the rapper, the artist shared an image of a make-believe newspaper.

The front page of the newspaper read:

“Skete Davidson, Dead at Age 28.”

As per reports, it was the long distance between Kim and Pete that played a role in their relationship ending. The image shared by the artist also had a fineprint which read:

“Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but scared of bottle throwers.”

Kanye West was referring to the recent Rolling Loud Miami festival when people from the audience started throwing bottles during Kid Cudi’s set. Kanye was earlier supposed to headline the festival but had pulled out. Interestingly, he showed up during Lil Durk’s set right after Kid Cudi stormed off.

Edited by Somava