Katy Perry and Takeoff dating rumors explored

The music industry and beyond were devastated by the news of Migos rapper Takeoff's death. The rapper was shot in the head in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

The shot was heard after an argument broke out during a dice game, and law enforcement reached the crime scene to see another Migos member, the rapper's uncle Quavo, leaning over Takeoff's still body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others present at the scene were injured but survived the incident. The culprit is yet to be identified.

Migos rapper shot dead at 28 (image via Getty Images)

Being a prominent member of the hip-hop community, Takeoff was often seen in the limelight. Though he was known to be uncomplicated and easygoing, he was subject to rumors, as any celebrity would be. His professional and personal life has been the highlight in many instances.

Following his death, fans were keen to learn more about his life, specifically who he dated. In 2017, rumors of the rapper being romantically involved with pop star Katy Perry surfaced.

Did Takeoff and Katy Perry date?

Several publications, originally Hollywood Life and MTO, have claimed to have spotted the Fireworks singer with the rapper, the first sighting being at a Saturday Night Live after-party. Perry had just finished performing in the show's season finale.

The two met when she and the Migos collaborated on the hit song Bon Appetit, released in 2017.

Migos and Katy Perry in the Bon Appetit promo shoot (image via Instagram)

However, the original report was pulled from their sources, and since then, no other publication has come forward with this gossip. The rumors were quickly shut down when The Rickey Smiley Morning Show hinted at a fallout between the Grammy-nominated singer and the rap trio.

This was further cemented by the fact that Katy Perry unfollowed the Migos on Instagram and "ceased all communication" shortly after her SNL performance, although the reason for it has not been revealed.

It has been five years since that debacle, and neither party has ever addressed these rumors, though it is clear that they have not communicated since.

More about the rapper's dating life and police investigation into his death

Takeoff at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (Image via gettyimages)

Takeoff has always kept his personal and dating life private. He has previously been romantically linked to singer Rubi rose and rapper Dream Doll. He reportedly went on to date Liyah Jade but split in 2021. The rapper has never announced an official girlfriend and has no children that we know of.

The investigation into the rapper's tragic death is still ongoing. There were reportedly over 50 people at the crime scene, Quavo being one of them. In a press conference announcing Takeoff's death, Houston Police Chief Tory Finner called on witnesses to "step up" and come forward with information that could help in the investigation.

