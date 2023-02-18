Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs net worth: Country duo's fortune explored in wake of tragedy

Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs died by suicide inside his residence on February 17, 2023. The cops were alerted about the incident at 1:21 pm, and when they arrived at the spot, they discovered Jacobs with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jacobs' death is currently under investigation.

According to Kellie, she realized her husband had been missing ever since she woke up. While speaking to police officers, she said that her assistant called the cops for help when they failed to open the door to the upstairs bedroom.

Before his death, Jacobs shared a post on Instagram where he expressed his joy upon Lee Brice’s album Hey World being certified platinum. The caption stated:

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together… Deeply honored to be a creative part of it… Thank you Jesus!!!”

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs got engaged in June 2010 and tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony the following year. As per CelebrityNetWorth, the two had a combined net worth of approximately $14 million.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs have earned a lot from their respective careers in the music industry

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs have been a part of the music industry for a long time. CelebrityNetWorth reported that Kellie's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, while Kyle earned around $10 million. This makes their combined net worth $14 million.

Pickler purchased a house in Nashville, Tennessee for $1.4 million in 2010. She is also the owner of a motorhome that features a dog kennel and mini spa.

The rest of Pickler’s income comes from her work as a singer, as she has released many albums like Small Town Girl, 100 Proof, and more. She is known for her singles like Red High Heels. Best Days of Your Life, Makin’ Me Fall in Love Again, Little Bit Gypsy, and more.

Kellie has been featured in a few TV shows like Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?, 90210, Veggie Tales, and more. She has participated in various reality series like American Idol, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Family Feud, and more.

Kyle Jacobs, on the other hand, has mostly earned from his career in the music industry. Jacobs penned the lyrics of the single More Than a Memory, which reached the 53rd spot on the US Billboard Hot 100, and his singles have been recorded by well-known faces from the music industry, including Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Clay Walker, Scott McCreery and more.

TMZ reported that Kellie and Kyle married in 2011.

