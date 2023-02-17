Emma Heming Willis net worth: Fortune explored amid Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis

On February 17, Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis disclosed on Instagram that her husband has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Emma shared a photo of Willis standing near a beach and smiling as he looked into the camera.

Willis' family members expressed their gratitude for the love and support they received from the public during all this time and that they wanted to give an update about Bruce’s condition because everyone is well aware of what he has been experiencing. The caption continued,

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Willis was previously diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. His family members shared a picture of him on social media and wrote that the problem has been affecting his cognitive abilities. They mentioned at the time,

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is a progressive brain disease where brain parts begin to get damaged and stop working properly at one point.

Emma Heming Willis has been modeling since she was 16

Emma Heming Willis has eanred a lot from her career as a model (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Emma Heming Willis is a popular model and has appeared on the covers of renowned magazines. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 44-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

She developed an interest in modeling at a very young age and began her career at the age of 16, after winning a modeling competition on the Channel 4 show, The Big Breakfast.

Emma Heming Willis has been featured on the covers of different magazines, including French Elle, Spanish Elle, US Glamour, Shape, W Magazine, and more. She has also walked the ramp for fashion designers like Herve Leger, Christian Dior, Thierry Mugler, Emanuel Ungaro, Ralph Lauren, Paco Rabanne, and more.

Emma has been featured in an episode of the HBO comedy-drama series, Entourage. She has also appeared in a few films like Perfume, Perfect Stranger, The Comebacks, and Red 2.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis’ relationship timeline

Emma Heming Willis revealed on her blog that she and Bruce Willis first met at the gym in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. They organized a civil ceremony at a friend’s residence. Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and her then-husband Ashton Kutcher were also in attendance.

In an interview with Closer Weekly, Emma spoke about her relationship with Bruce and said that he makes her laugh and that she believes that if someone stops laughing, he or she is going to face some problems.

Bruce is famous for playing John McClane in the Die Hard films. He has been featured in various other films like Armageddon, Death Becomes Her, Moonrise Kingdom, The Last Boy Scout, and more. Willis has appeared in over 120 films between the start of his career in 1980 and his retirement in March 2022 due to aphasia.

