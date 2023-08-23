"Kendall Roy parts ways": Scooter Braun memes flood the internet in wake of management drama

Scooter Braun has been in the spotlight for a few days after artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato reportedly parted ways with him. Amidst all this, The Hollywood Reporter also claimed that actress and singer, Idina Mendez also bid adieu to Scooter Braun.

Ariana Grande and Braun have been working together since 2013, ever since Ariana made her entry into the world of singing and released her first album Yours Truly. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato has also been with Braun since 2019, but Entertainment Weekly confirmed that her team stated that the ending of the contract was “mutual and amicable."

Expand Tweet

Justin Bieber has denied the claims of parting ways with Braun and stated that Scooter Braun is still his management. However, People Magazine reported that the singer is working on new songs with another management. The two have been working together for 16 years.

Reporting the same, Entertainment Weekly claimed that a source close to Scooter Braun stated that he is “stepping into a larger role as HYBE America CEO.” The publication noted that was the reason why so many contracts are being terminated.

“People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter's team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like," the source went on to claim.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that Scooter Braun has been in the limelight. He was previously having a dispute with Taylor Swift, as the two fought over the rights to her first six albums.

Expand Tweet

However, as multiple artists withdraw and part ways from Braun, many memes have started exploding on social media. One social media user also commented and said:

Expand Tweet

Scooter Braun becomes the talk of the town after many artists part ways: Memes explored

In the music industry and the field of entertainment, the departure of artists from their managers is not an uncommon practice. However, when it involves a high-profile figure like Scooter Braun, the parting of clients becomes a big thing, especially when several A-listed artists bid adie to their management at the same time. Scooter Braun's name has been synonymous with managing some of the biggest names in the business, which only makes the recent news even more shocking.

As the news about Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber spread on social media, memes started floating on social media, as many people posted and said:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, as a Twitter user @maryarchived posted about the same on social media, here is how the netizens reacted:

Netizens flooded social media with memes after news of artists dropping Braun came out. (Image via Twitter)

Social media was filled with memes after netizens found out about Braun being dropped by singers (Image via Twitter)

Netizens flooded Twitter with memes about Braun being dropped by celebrities. (Image via Twitter)

Braun being dropped by celebrities became fodder for social media memes (Image via Twitter)

Social media was filled with memes about Braun being dropped by celebrities. (Image via Twitter)

Fans made memes about Braun after he was dropped by celebrities (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, neither Braun has spoken up on the matter, nor have the artists. However, the rumors should be believed only after reliable sources from the management’s end, or the artists’ end confirm or deny the news.