Kevin Hart and Chris Rock: Headliners Only: Release info and more 

Two huge comedy icons in the form of Chris Rock and Kevin Hart will be taking the stage on Rock Hart: Headliners Only. The two comedians hosted a total of five shows in New York City and New Jersey back in July and have created a documentary about the overall event and experience.

Released recently on December 12, it is a first-of-its-kind comedy show documentary that traces behind the scenes as the two giants perform their first public shows together. Via the teaser, Kevin Hart promised that the documentary attempts to present a story about “two separate journeys that somehow align and end up at the same intersection at the top."

In this article, we look at everything that is currently known about the series.

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock: Headliners Only: Everything that we know

The series includes a range of behind-the-scenes events as the two comedians attempt to come up with effective ways of combining each others’ talents in the show. The documentary in itself is expected to be hilarious and will see the likes of Kevin Hart and Chris Rock in an unfiltered light.

Hart himself has been one of the most recognizable comedians in the world for the better part of the last decade. He has seen huge commercial success concerning his shows and has also acted in a plethora of movies and TV series.

Chris Rock rose to fame in the 1980s for his stand-up performances. His popularity spread to stage, screen, and film productions. He has won three Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award. The comedian took a break for a few months before getting back to his schedule and is now seen alongside Kevin Hart.

Where to watch?

Fans can stream the documentary on Netflix. Headliners Only will also include footage from the actual shows although the narrative is expected to revolve around behind-the-scenes phenomena that take place during the tour.

Netflix had initially dropped a teaser trailer back in October and promised a detailed look at the personal lives of Chris Rock and Kevin Hart as well. The two stars have both been at the center of attention consistently for rather different reasons. However, as the teaser suggested, their journeys aligned for a hugely entertaining and successful tour.

The comedians thought that they had enough content to give fans a further look into the behind-the-scenes of the tour, and that is precisely what the documentary is about.

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock: Headliners Only is now available to be streamed on Netflix. The show has already received some rave reviews with fans claiming that the movie is a laugh riot right from start to finish. That of course, was a bit of a given considering the two stars who are on the cover of the show.