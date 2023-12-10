Kevin Hart mocks Stephen A Smith's purple suit on Unplugged: "John Witherspoon wants his shirt back"

World-renowned comedian and actor Kevin Hart has made his debut on ESPN's NBA-focused alternate presentation — "NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart." The show, which aired on December 9, was tied to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game. Hart, along with the Plastic Cup Boyz, brought a fresh and entertaining perspective to the game, engaging in lively discussions, debates, and banter.

Hart took a playful jab at Stephen A. Smith, a prominent sports television personality, for his choice of attire. Smith, known for his vibrant and often bold fashion choices, was wearing a purple suit.

During the game, the spotlight turned to Kevin Hart and he wasted no time in mocking Smith's distinct purple suit.

"This is not the premiere of the Color Purple. John Witherspoon just called from heaven and said he wanted his shirt back," Kevin Hart said teasing Stephen A. Smith.

This comment left not only the audience in splits but also made Smith burst into laughter, adding a light-hearted and comedic element to the sports commentary.

Hart kept the audience entertained with his hilarious commentary. He dropped one funny comment after another, keeping the viewers engaged and adding a unique twist to the traditional sports commentary. His witty remarks and humorous observations peaked when he was disgusted over LeBron James falling during the game.

The comedian has earned the MVP award four times in a row from 2012 to 2015 and has participated in several NBA celebrity games. Every time Hart discusses the NBA and asserts his entitlement to discuss basketball, this achievement has been brought up.

Kevin Hart Has Been on Fire on His ESPN Show

Since his debut, Hart has been captivating on the ESPN show. His unique blend of comedy and insightful commentary has been a game-changer for a dedicated ESPN show. Hart spices things up by bringing in celebrity guests for a chat while watching live games.

This fresh and entertaining take on sports broadcasting runs simultaneously with the serious analysis on the main ESPN network, offering viewers a unique and enjoyable way to experience the game. Hart's dynamic presence and comedic genius have truly set the ESPN show on fire.

His seamless integration into the world of sports commentary only cements his status as a versatile entertainer, capable of holding his own in any setting. In conclusion, Hart's debut on NBA Unplugged has been nothing short of spectacular.