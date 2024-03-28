Keyser Ave accident: Reports identify 49-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash took place on the morning of Wednesday, March 27, along the North Keyser Avenue. A man identified as 49-year-old Brian L. Nardella, was reported dead as a result of the fatal collision in the area. Law enforcement officials are currently looking into the horrific incident, to discover all details regarding it.

Apart from Nardella, police confirmed another victim was impacted in the crash. The victim, however, had seemingly survived after being rushed to the hospital. Police had shut down the road after the crash to conduct a full-fledged investigation into the same. They are yet to reveal additional information about the crash as of now.

One casualty has been reported after a deadly three-vehicle collision took place along the Keyser Avenue

A horrific crash occurred at about 8:30 am local time on Wednesday, in the 1600 block of Keyser Avenue. The original crash involved two vehicles that sustained the maximum damage. However, authorities confirmed that a third vehicle was also involved, but didn't sustain much damage.

The brutal crash killed one person after being taken to the hospital for immediate medical assistance. Both victims were taken to the Geisinger Community Medical Center. The Lackawanna County Coroner, Timothy Rowland, confirmed that after the head-on crash, one of the two victims, identified as Brian L. Nardella died in the emergency ward.

According to law enforcement officials, the crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan reportedly flipped on a grassy area and landed on its roof. Scranton Fire Chief John Judge stated that firefighters had to work hard to conduct the rescue process.

One of the victims had to be taken out of a vehicle using an extrication equipment. According to Judge, the firefighters had to work for about 20 minutes to rescue the victim and then rush him to the hospital. The crash is currently an ongoing investigation.

Police are yet to determine the primary reason that possibly led to the brutal crash

While describing some of the details of the deadly crash, authorities revealed the presence of a third vehicle. They further added that the impact of the crash was so severe that it damaged the signs by the side of the lane as well.

According to John Judge, the firefighters stayed at the scene for about an hour to clear the area. Law enforcement officials reportedly investigated the Keyser crash site till about 1 pm local time on Wednesday.

The police further urged motorists to not use the lane for commute, so that they could investigate without interruptions. This continued till around 1 pm until the cops left the site along North Keyser Avenue.

Authorities later confirmed that the vehicles involved in the collision were towed away. Apart from the crash site, a few blocks around it were also shut down for quite some time. Investigating officers are now trying to identify the cause of the crash.