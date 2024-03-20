What happened to Jerimmie Tolbert? Police issue plea for help in locating Caroll County woman Samantha Tolbert as ex-husband is found dead

On March 7, authorities responded to a residence on Tyus Carrollton Road following a report of a suicide and found Jerimmie Tolbert deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On March 12, 2024, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (GA) requested the public's assistance in locating Jerimmie Tolbert's 46-year-old ex-wife, Samantha Tolbert.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha is known to frequent Carroll County and Randolph County, Alabama. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 165 lbs, and having blue eyes. She has naturally red hair that is dyed blonde. Authorities mentioned that there is no known clothing description, and they believe that she is not in possession of a phone or vehicle that she is currently using.

Jerimmie Tolbert's ex-wife's family is concerned for her safety

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jerimmie Tolbert's ex-wife, Samantha Tolbert's family, has not heard from her and is worried about her safety. The statement read:

"Her family has not heard from her and is very concerned."

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Ashley Hulsey, said that authorities contacted Samantha's daughter, who informed them that she last spoke to her mother on a call on February 25, 2024.

Ashley Hulsey also said Samantha is not active on her phone and there has been no bank activity on her part, which adds to their concern:

"We are not finding any record that her phone has been disconnected. We don't believe there’s any bank activity, so obviously that heightens our concern that there could be more to her disappearance or why she is missing."

Family friend Miranda Spruill said she and Samantha's daughter are asking for the public's help to locate her:

"Her daughter and I want the public's help in bringing Samantha home. We appreciate all the calls and helpful leads. We continue to ask no matter how small you may think a tip is, it could bring us one step closer to finding Samantha. We ask that you keep us in your prayers as the days seem to get longer. We have faith in Carroll County Sheriff's department and are very thankful to have Detective Cardell and her team working the case. Please if you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's office at 770-830-5916."

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Ashley Hulsey, also emphasized the importance of the public's help in this case, saying:

"Right now, we just need any and all tips, no matter how insignificant it is. If you've spoken with Samantha, if she told you she may be leaving to go somewhere, if you know people she may hang out with. We know that she frequents between Carroll County and Randolph County, Alabama."

Jerimmie Tolbert had a history of domestic violence against his ex-wife

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office stated that Jerimmie Tolbert allegedly had a history of domestic violence against his ex-wife, Samantha Tolbert. The last domestic violence report was reportedly filed in November 2022.

As the search for Samantha Tolbert continues, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to reach out to investigator Amber Cardell if they have any information related to the Carroll County woman's disappearance.