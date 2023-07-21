KFC Hot & Spicy Nuggets: Where to buy, price, availability, and all you need to know

KFC is providing something unique this summer by including an additional item that will excite chicken lovers. The brand recently gained popularity for introducing Hot & Spicy Nuggets - a food item that is currently attempting to give the Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets a spicy touch. The item will be available only for a limited time at all particpating outlets across the nation. Although the offer is still going on, KFC hasn’t announced the end date yet.

As an American fast food chain restaurant brand whose specialty is fried chicken, KFC is based in Kentucky and is currently the second-largest restaurant chain in the world after McDonald's. As of 2022, it has 25,000 restaurants across 147 countries.

Aside from giving the latest Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets a spicy touch, KFC has announced a new deal on Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich

The price of the chicken nuggets has been revealed (Image via KFC)

The brand-new Spicy Nuggets are made with 100% white meat chicken pieces that are hand-breaded. With a crunchy hot and spicy spice, the chicken nuggets are deep-fried until golden and crispy. As mentioned earlier, the Spicy Nuggets will offer for a short period of time at all the participating locations in the country, i.e., until the stock last, so KFC fans should rush to their nearest outlet to try out the new item on the menu.

Customers can get this limited-edition item from the menu, which costs $3.49 for five pieces. However, there is a combo offer available with a medium-sized drink, a biscuit, and an individual side, whose starting price is $7.99.

The company offered the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich in June (Image via KFC)

As for the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, this food item was introduced on July 3 for a short period of time. It had previously debuted in Tampa, Florida, in February, but it was recently made available on the ocassion of Fourth of July. This item was accessible on the menu at all the participating restaurants across the nation.

Like the Spicy Nuggets, the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich has an extra crispy 100% white meat chicken filet on a premium brioche bun with hickory smoked bacon. It also comes with crispy fried onions, honey BBQ sauce, melted cheese, and pickles.

Along with this, the new Blackberry Lemonade was made available at the participating locations. With its fruity and tart flavor profile, this new lemonade paired well with the Ultimate BBQ Sandwich's sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.

Additionally, customers were given an option to purchase a $20 Fill Up Box that came with 12 Fried Chicken Nuggets, fries, a four-piece chicken, four biscuits, and their choice of dipping sauces.

KFC and its popular items

It is a very popular fast food chain of restaurants (Image via Getty Images)

The American fast food chain restaurant is popular for their burgers, fried chicken, chicken popcorn, and french fries. By including items like chicken biryani and Chizza, as well as sides like french fries, desserts, and soft drinks, which are typically supplied by PepsiCo, it has enhanced the diversity of chicken options available on its menu.

The company also diversified the market by popularizing burgers, specifically chicken burgers, in the fast-food sector. Burgers are presumably its most well-liked menu item. The company offers both veg and non-veg burger alternatives for people who are vegetarian as well as for customers who prefer non-veg. As such, three people can be easily fed by a family meal that contains three chicken Zingers, medium popcorn, medium fries, and one 500ml Pepsi.