“Kids life barely started”: News anchor tells 13-year-old who is the first to beat Tetris to “go outside”, leaves netizens divided

In a groundbreaking gaming achievement, 13-year-old Tetris player Willis Gibson, also known as "Blue Scuti," has become the first person to conquer the iconic game in its 34-year history. Gibson's extraordinary feat involved reaching the elusive "True Killscreen," a level so high that it caused the game to crash, setting a new standard in the competitive gaming community.

Gibson's accomplishment, breaking several NES Tetris records, left the gaming world in awe. However, not everyone was quick to celebrate the young gamer's success. Sky News anchor Jayne Secker raised eyebrows with her on-air suggestion to the teenage prodigy:

"Step away from the screen. Go outside. Get some fresh air. Beating this game is not a life goal."

The comment sparked a heated debate on social media, with netizens divided over Secker's advice.

Several social media users labeled Secker's remark as "old-fashioned" and "smug," pointing out a perceived double standard in the media's treatment of gaming achievements compared to traditional sports.

VGC features editor Chris Scullion highlighted the irony, noting Sky News praised a 16-year-old darts player noting that on the same day while dismissing Gibson's historic Tetris triumph.

One of the internet users reacted Sky News' anchor's statement by saying, "Kids life barely started."

While some supported Secker, echoing concerns about excessive screen time for young gamers, others criticized her remark as outdated and dismissive of the significance of Gibson's gaming achievement.

Social media platforms became a battleground for opposing views, with users sharing humorous reactions and engaging in discussions about the evolving perception of video gaming in today's society. The incident highlighted the ongoing tension between traditional perspectives on outdoor activities and the emerging recognition of esports and gaming as legitimate achievements.

What is Tetris? Know all about this game

This classic game was released in 1989, and it has been a staple in gaming culture for decades. While many players strive to outscore their peers, only a handful can claim to have beaten the game. Gibson's victory challenges the notion that this game is unbeatable as he skillfully maneuvered through increasingly challenging levels until the game's coding could no longer generate falling blocks.

Gibson's accomplishment is particularly notable because, until now, the NES version of Tetris had only been defeated by artificial intelligence. The game's difficulty increases exponentially, with speed doubling at level 29. Gibson reached this level and conquered the subsequent challenges, including changing block colors that pushed human players to their limits.

The young gamer, who has been playing Tetris since the age of 11, expressed his astonishment at the unexpected win. In a YouTube post, Gibson shared,

"When I started playing this game, I never expected to ever crash the game or beat it."

His achievement shattered world records for overall score, level, lines, and the 19 Score category.

Notably, Willis Gibson's name will undoubtedly be etched in gaming history as the first person to beat the difficult game.