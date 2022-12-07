Kilby Block Party 2023: Lineup, Tickets, price, where to buy and more 

Kilby Block Party 2023 has been confirmed to be headlined by The Strokes, Pavement, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs from May 12 to 14 in Salt Lake City, UT. The three-day music festival will be held at the Utah State Fairgrounds.

The strong lineup is already creating considerable excitement among the fans. The lineup also includes artists Pixies, Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, and The Walkmen, who are making a stop at Kilby as part of their reunion tour.

Kilby Block Party @kilbyblockparty Save the dates! Kilby Block Party is back and it's bigger and better than ever! #KBP4 is happening May 12th-14th at the Utah State Fair Park for 3 FULL days of music, art, and so much more. Sign up to receive KBP4 text alerts at kilbyblockparty.com and get exclusive updates! Save the dates! Kilby Block Party is back and it's bigger and better than ever! #KBP4 is happening May 12th-14th at the Utah State Fair Park for 3 FULL days of music, art, and so much more. Sign up to receive KBP4 text alerts at kilbyblockparty.com and get exclusive updates! https://t.co/uG7DTFl8Xg

The show's lineup also has Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Parquet Courts, OSEES, Lucius, Ethel Cain, Fay Webster, Indigo De Souza, Deerhoof, Wednesday, Mannequin Pussy, and Westerman, among others. The complete official lineup of the Kilby Block Party was shared on social media.

Kilby Block Party 2023: Tickets, price, where to buy, and more

Fans can avail the Kilby Block Party tickets as they will go on sale on December 7 at 10 am Mountain Time. Tickets include GA and VIP three-day passes.

The festival's valid tickets will be sold on 24tix.com at the official ticketing link or the 24tix Fan Marketplace. Tickets resold through third-party platforms such as StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, and others are subject to being voided without a refund.

The general admission three-day pass for all ages comes at a price of $209, with a service fee of $24.99. They will grant GA entry for all three days at the Kilby Block Party. The three-day pass holders will have cloth wristbands at the chosen pick-up time.

Pass holders will receive their location and timing via email on the scheduled date. The VIP three-day pass for all ages would be on-sale for $299 with a service fee of $29.02.

VIP tickets will include access to premium viewing areas at both main stages, access to a dedicated VIP bar for 21+ ticket holders, and VIP Fast Lane Entry into the Kilby Block Party festival. Re-entry is also given to all VIP ticket holders.

Another option is a SUPER VIP three-day pass for all ages, selling at $399, with a service fee of $33.51.

SUPER VIP tickets include access to the SUPER VIP Viewing Platform Deck at the Main Stage, SUPER VIP Deluxe Food Trucks, standard VIP viewing areas, VIP bar, and VIP Fast Lane Entry into the music festival. Re-entry is also given to all SUPER VIP ticket holders.

However, there will be no refund or exchange of tickets. Refunds will not be issued in the event of a cancelation outside of festival control. This includes, but is not limited to, poor weather, natural disasters, virus outbreaks, venue complications, and more.

Fans who want to hear some of the artists coming to the festival can check out the Kilby Block Party 4 official Spotify playlist. Interested readers can check out more information and details at kilbyblockparty.com.

A three-day Parking Pass is also available during checkout. Limited parking will be accessible at the Utah Fairpark’s two on-site lots. The gates will open at noon on each day of the festival.

Meanwhile, it will be the last show on Pavement's schedule following their Australian and New Zealand tour.

Poll : 0 votes