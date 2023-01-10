Kim Jung-hyun talks about his character for the upcoming drama Kokdu: Season of Deity

During a recent interview with Korean media outlet iMBC, actor Kim Jung-hyun spoke about his character Kokdu in the upcoming drama, Kokdu: Season of Deity. The news outlet shared some details of the interview with the South Korean actor on January 9, 2023, through their Twitter account.

The upcoming fantasy and romance drama tells the story of a grim reaper, Kokdu, who has been assigned the responsibility of taking people into the afterlife. He arrives in the Earth realm to punish the humans every 99 years. The grim reaper meets a doctor named Han Gye-jeol, also played by Kim Jung-hyun who has some mysterious abilities.

Kim Jung-hyun revealed in his interview that he was attracted to the Kokdu’s personality and drama storyline, and wanted to give the role a try.

The show and the character's "unpredictable charms" caught Kim Jung-hyun's attention

In the interview, Kim Jung-hyun spoke about how he really felt about doing the drama Kokdu: Season of Deity. He noted that it was the charms of his character that drew him to the drama. Kim also added that he he likes to challenge himself every time.

The actor started off by recalling the time he read the script for Kokdu: Season of Deity for the very first time. The actor already had an indication of the possible synergy between the unique story and character of the show.

He stated that his first impression was that the drama was all over the place and believes that it was probably due to Kokdu's personality. However, the actor said that he was attracted to the project and the character, especially their "unpredictable charms.”

As mentioned earlier, Kim Jung-hyun is set to essay the double role where he will play the role of a highly qualified surgeon and grim reaper. Fans are excited for his comeback after three years. He was last seen in the tvN hit drama Mr.Queen.

Kim Jung-hyun further talked about the differences and the notable characteristics of his characters Kokdu and Do Jin-woo. He stated that Kokdu is dynamic but the doctor, Do Jin-woo is more "static" as compared to Kokdu's expressions.

He added that he tried to portray Kokdu's expressions "bigger" than what he had imagined and tried to restrain himself as much as possible while portraying the doctor.

The actor further stated the differences in their pitch:

“As a result, differences were made (between the two characters) not only in the way they dress but also in the tone of voices.”

At the end of the interview, Kim Jung-hyun introduced some riveting and intriguing points so that viewers can look forward to the drama. The actor stated that it would be great if viewers could just follow the flow of the drama.

He said that if viewers follow a narrative like that, they will naturally come to discover and find the message of the story. Viewers will be able to comprehend what the show is trying to convey.

Kim Jung-hyun ended his interview with a poetic statement about the upcoming drama and said:

"I hope that Kokdu will pass through the cold and long winter, meet the seasons, melt the frozen heart, love hotly like the summer sun, and hope that 'Kokdu's season' will be lonely but beautifully remembered, as if it will fade like the fallen leaves.

The third teaser for Kokdu: Season of Deity out now

MBC dropped the third teaser for the upcoming drama Kokdu: Season of Deity raising curiosity and anticipation among K-drama fans. The teaser showcases the past connection between Kokdu and Han Gye-jeol, played by Im Soo-hyang.

The teaser showcased Han Gye-jeol wanting to find out Kokdu's identity while the latter wanted to know if Han Gye-jeol had any connection with his presumed past love Seol Yi. The two started spending more time together, hinting at the possible growth of their relationship.

The upcoming fantasy drama starring Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang Kokdu: Season of Deity is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2023 at 9:50 pm KST. The sixteen-episode drama will be available to watch on Viki.

