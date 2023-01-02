Kkokdu: Season of Deity drops intriguing new trailer displaying the attractions between Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang

MBC’s much-awaited fantasy k-drama Kkokdu: Season of Deity has dropped its latest trailer, which features the leads Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang and offers a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between the stars.

The fabled deity of death, or grim reaper, Kkokdu, is the focus of the upcoming fantasy romance K-drama Kkokdu: Season of Deity, also known as Kkokdu's Gye Jeol.

Kkokdu visits Earth once each century to mete out retribution to humans for their many evils. However, God's plans change when he encounters Han Gye-jeol, a beautiful doctor with enigmatic powers. Intrigued, Kkokdu decides to follow the doctor by taking a position as a visiting doctor at the same hospital as Gye-jeol.

The latest teaser and characters of Kkokdu: Season of Deity promise an unconventional romance

In Kkokdu: Season of Deity, Kim Jung-hyun will don the role of Kkokdu, the deity of death. The dreadful Kkokdu has a deep-seated animosity against human beings and takes particular umbrage with their childish demands and tantrums. His task is to guide humans into the underworld for the ultimate punishment. Kkokdu also despises human feebleness and has always been opposed to their very existence.

Starring opposite him is Gangnam Beauty’s Im Soo-hyang, who will bring to the screen the character of the enthralling doctor Han Gye-jeol. Mysterious yet powerful, Han Gye-jeol holds some powers which draw Kkokdu towards her.

These intriguing characteristics of the two leads are captured in the latest trailer, which highlights the bewitching attraction between the god of death and the enigmatic doctor.

The trailer shows that the dauntless Kkokdu has lost his agency, and his body seems to be moving at the whim of doctor Han Gye Jeol. Do Jin-woo (Kim Jung Hyun's human disguise) and Han Gye-jeol kick-start the trailer with sparks of attraction radiating between them.

Soon after, however, a shocking incident follows, which alters the atmosphere of the story completely. Do Jin-woo transforms from a kind and compassionate guy to a stoic person when the haughty deity of the underworld Kkokdu takes possession of his body.

The trailer proceeds to show that Kkokdu, who is now in control of Do Jin-woo, is perplexed at the strange and unexpected occurrence. Ironically, he is even more baffled and confused than Han Gye-jeol, who was unable to make sense of the sudden change in Jin-woo's behavior.

The reason behind this bizarre incident is that Han Gye-jeol can direct his limbs to move at will. The circumstances are entirely inexplicable to Kkokdu, and he speculates that the human doctor Han Gye Jeol possesses some sort of unique ability. The unconventional romance that the two have teased has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation.

The anticipation for Crash Landing on You’s star is high, and viewers are eager to see him in a refreshing new light in Kkokdu: Season of Deity

Kkokdu: Season of Deity will air on January 27, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes